TeqBlaze Earns Four Nominations at the 2025 Global Business Tech Awards

TeqBlaze, renowned for its white-label programmatic platforms, clinched finalist positions in four prestigious categories at the 2025 Global BusinessTech Awards

LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nominations include AdTech Company of the Year, Best Use of Innovation, Best Use of Data, and Tech Deal of the Year. This accolade underscores TeqBlaze's commitment to pioneering innovations and excellence in digital advertising, emphasizing a strategy that prioritizes client needs and industry leadership.

The Global Business Tech Awards, a segment of the esteemed Business Tech Awards series that includes the UK Business Tech Awards, honor exceptional technological innovations worldwide. Judged by a panel of independent technology leaders, these awards spotlight groundbreaking achievements across diverse sectors.

This year, TeqBlaze was named a finalist in the Best Use of Al/Innovation category. Within the SPO Toolkit, the solution filters out unverified sellers by using the Ads.txt and Sellers.json files to secure authorized inventory only. By prioritizing high-quality direct traffic, this approach streamlines the supply chain, and improves transparency, focusing on the most profitable paths.

In addition, TeqBlaze was listed in the Best Use of Data category. The solution provides full visibility into the supply chain, allowing advertisers to track the exact journey of their ads with real-time data.

“This nomination for Best Use of AI/Innovation means so much to us because it recognizes the impact of our SPO Toolkit and automation efforts. From automatically validating Ads.txt and Sellers.json to optimizing traffic quality and boosting ROI, we’re proud to deliver tools that make a real difference. It’s all about making smart decisions and maximizing efficiency for our partners.” — comments Olga Zharuk, CPO at TeqBlaze.

TeqBlaze was also named a finalist in the Tech Deal of the Year nomination. The company partners with ID5, a leading provider of privacy-focused identity solutions, to streamline access to advanced privacy-first advertising technology while ensuring GDPR/CCPA compliance. TeqBlaze is also an active member of the Prebid community, working to strengthen transparency and cooperation and participating in open-source projects to improve rewarded ads.

“Our work with Prebid underscores our commitment to open-source innovation, particularly in refining rewarded ads and building a more transparent programmatic ecosystem. At the same time, the partnership with ID5 highlights our dedication to privacy-first solutions and compliance with regulations like TCF and CCPA, ensuring we’re ready to meet the evolving demands of data privacy. These collaborations exemplify how industry partnerships can drive innovation and shape a better future for AdTech.” — Olga Zharuk, CPO at TeqBlaze, says about the cooperation.

Finally, TeqBlaze was listed in the AdTech Company of the Year nomination, influenced by the company’s establishment as an independent entity from SmartyAds. Amidst this, the white-label SSP+Ad Exchange platform introduced advanced optimization tools powered by Machine Learning, such as the Traffic Shaping Tool, Adaptive Margin, SmartFloor, A/B Testing Tool, SPO Toolkit, Query Volume Optimizer, SmartFloor, and BI Tool. These innovations improved integration, boosted revenue, and ensured compliance with top privacy standards like IAB GPP. The white-label DSP platform also underwent a major upgrade and got enhanced precision targeting, audio ads, and contextual targeting for more effective campaigns. Furthermore, TeqBlaze launched a white-label mobile SDK for app monetization to simplify integration for mobile publishers and optimize ad revenue effortlessly.

The collaborations with industry leaders such as IAB, IAB Tech Lab, Prebid, and ID5 also reinforced the company’s position in programmatic advertising, backed up by 18% customer base growth and a 91% retention rate.

“It's honestly an honor for us to be in the running again for the AdTech Company of the Year,” said Anastasia-Nikita Bansal, CEO of TeqBlaze.“ TeqBlaze focuses on delivering flexible, high-quality solutions that let our clients take full control and adapt easily. That's key for us, and it's what we're all about.

This year’s celebrated work is a testament to a massive team effort, commitment to mastering data excellence, and delivering transformative solutions in the AdTech landscape. Being among the leaders and innovators motivates TeqBlaze to continue investing in ML-powered technologies, leading the way toward a cookieless future in advertising. Learn more about TeqBlaze's award-winning solutions to streamline operations and boost strategic potential.



About TeqBlaze

TeqBlaze is a leading provider of custom advertising technology solutions specializing in developing white-label programmatic platforms. With a focus on flexibility, scalability, and innovation, TeqBlaze empowers businesses to launch and manage their adtech solutions under their brand.

