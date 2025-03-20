TeqBlaze reveals the advantages of the redesigned white-label SSP + Ad Exchange platform

TeqBlaze, a leading ad technology provider, announces the redesigned white-label SSP + Ad Exchange platform.

LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new chapter begins with a publisher-oriented renovation of the platform’s interface, introducing revamped logic for better trading management.

“This redesign goes beyond a UI update—it’s a fundamental shift in how ad tech professionals navigate and control their trading environment. We’ve made role-based access more flexible, allowing businesses to fine-tune permissions at both company and global levels. Likewise, integrating direct and indirect traffic sources, combined with real-time analytics, gives our partners deeper insights and more control than ever. In programmatic, speed and adaptability are everything—this update ensures TeqBlaze isn’t just keeping up with industry demands but staying ahead of them,” said Olga Zharuk, CPO at TeqBlaze.

The role of global-level administrator has been added to the platform, which allows the creation of many distinct companies and then granting administrator rights to partners in these companies. In turn, company-level administrators connect specific publishers and advertisers. The last will operate on the platform to self-manage their inventory and campaign settings. With this multi-level access control, the users will have more freedom to configure the platform as they see fit. At the same time, global trading data and critical functions remain in the hands of the global administrator. Platform owners thus significantly improve the experience of interacting with the platform for their broad partner network without the risk of changing sensitive settings or disclosing confidential data.

The platform redesign also enables thorough real-time insights for optimizing trading activity. Users can access more in-depth data with improved built-in analytics and advanced dashboards. The access control also extends to how different platform users see analytics, allowing customization to remove irrelevant metrics. The opposite is the case with administrators: they will get more insights to adjust campaign settings. Besides, the platform's integrative nature remains unchanged, supporting diverse external tools with no limits applied.

The logic of controlling advertising inventory has been revised completely. To that end, direct and indirect traffic is now controlled from a single interface, making the data available for fast comparison. Combined, these improvements to the user experience facilitate intuitive and time-efficient interaction with the platform.

“For us, this redesign is a natural evolution of our technology, fully focusing the platform on publishers and their needs. By enhancing control, transparency, and efficiency, we empower ad tech businesses to maximize their monetization potential while streamlining operations. TeqBlaze continues to drive innovation in the programmatic ecosystem, ensuring our partners have the advanced tools they need to stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape,” said Anastasia-Nikita Bansal, CEO at TeqBlaze.

The increasing technological gap and the struggle for premium inventory require rethinking the approach to interacting with suppliers. TeqBlaze is committed to improving these relationships at all levels and will continue deepening its efforts. The company persists on enhancing and developing custom programmatic solutions. Likewise, the subsequent platform updates will enrich all the UX improvements introduced in the redesign. Publisher-oriented operation logic will remain a priority for growing the white-label SSP + Ad Exchange platform—now and in the future.

