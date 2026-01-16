Hotel Toujours’ Next Generation Team Achieves Green Globe Certification

Hotel Toujours Margot Bellamy, Hotel Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Toujours in Paris has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification . The boutique hotel is located near the Arc de Triomphe and Palais des Congrès with easy access to nearby attractions and cafes. Exceptional service is prioritized at the chic property with gourmet breakfasts and room service, massages, and a jewel of a spa featuring a hammam, sauna and swimming pool. Hotel Toujours is part of the Hotels en Ville collection, a network of independent hotels committed to sustainable and human-centered hospitality.Margot Bellamy, Hotel Manager at Hotel Toujours said, “There is a quote that I often go back to whenever I face a challenge: ‘what you are not changing, you’re choosing’. Achieving Green Globe certification was never viewed by us as a simple box-ticking exercise. It was, and remains, a fundamental reassessment of our operational responsibilities. We realized that sustainability isn't about avoiding negative impact; it's about actively choosing positive action. This philosophy guided every decision, from switching suppliers to revamping our waste strategy, and it is best summarized by this core belief.”The property’s Green Globe certification process marked a transformative milestone, characterized by in-depth reflection on daily operations and the implementation of concrete, high-impact sustainability actions. Attaining the certification was notably driven by the hotel’s dynamic next-generation team, whose enthusiasm and leadership were central to the project’s success.The achievement of Green Globe certification was the result of a cross-departmental effort led by the new generation of team members and management. The certification journey was initiated and coordinated by a young leadership group. Hotel Manager, Margot Bellamy, launched the process at age 23, achieving Green Globe certification by 24. Key contributors included 25-year-old Housekeeping Manager Amélie Riolet and intern Clémentine Caliskan, also 25.For the team, the project served as a catalyst for cultural change, proving that young hospitality professionals can drive significant sustainable transformation. Their goals extended beyond earning the prestigious sustainability label, they sought to embed a new culture of responsibility within the property and demonstrate the powerful impact the next generation can have on the industry.Eco-Friendly Operations: The certification process prompted a comprehensive assessment of the hotel’s operations, resulting in several concrete, high-impact improvements to resource management and procurement practices.Thoughtful and Local Sourcing: The hotel transitioned its honey supply to a small local beekeeper operating in the Fontainebleau Forest, significantly reducing food mileage while supporting an ethical, small-scale producer and offering guests a high-quality product.Inclusive and Sustainable Guest Amenities: In-room coffee capsules were replaced with 100% biodegradable alternatives featuring organic, inclusive coffee from Café Joyeux, a French company that employs people with disabilities. This shift combines sustainability with meaningful social impact.Biodegradable Waste Management: The hotel implemented a comprehensive sorting system for organic and biodegradable waste, ensuring proper composting or processing of food scraps and other organic materials. This initiative significantly reduces the property’s contribution to landfill.Community Program: Giving a Second Life to Lost & Found ItemsOne of the hotel’s most impactful community initiatives focuses on repurposing unclaimed lost and found items as well as guest amenities. The property has established a partnership with Halle Sainte Didier, a day-shelter and welcome center for homeless individuals in the local neighborhood. Rather than discarding unclaimed personal belongings, old bathrobes, or unused toiletries, the hotel donates these items regularly to the center. This approach not only diverts waste from landfill but also provides essential support to community members in need, giving these items a meaningful second life.ContactMargot BellamyDirectrice/ Hotel ManagerHotel Toujours155 avenue de Malakoff75116 ParisFranceE: direction@hoteltoujours.parisT: +33 1 45 00 23 45www.hoteltoujours.paris

