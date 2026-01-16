Reset Without Restriction: Feel-Good Meals with Leslie Myers

Rather than rules and restrictions, Leslie’s focus is on nourishment and confidence, and Foodsense Now is bringing that vision to life.

Start the new year with approachable, mindful meals designed for energy, confidence and real-life balance.

The goal is always to create food that supports your life, not controls it.” — Leslie Myers, chef educator and CEO of Foodsense Now

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restrictive New Year’s diets are the resolution to ditch in 2026. This year, Leslie Myers and Foodsense Now are combating the cyclical, all-or-nothing January diet trends and bringing approachability and balance back to the kitchen with their New Year mindfulness meals for 2026.Anti-inflammatory and curated to support gut health without sacrificing real-life practicality, these dishes offer a glimpse into a balanced lifestyle many often feel is elusive, but what many don’t know is it is actually attainable. Rather than rules and restrictions, Leslie’s focus is on nourishment and confidence, and Foodsense Now is bringing that vision to life.“I love seeing the uptick in motivation that comes for so many in the New Year, especially when it comes to gut health, and, as a chef, I want people to be excited about the endless possibilities of food,” said Leslie Myers, chef educator and CEO of Foodsense Now. “There’s so much stigma around how to be healthy ‘the correct way,’ and Foodsense Now is finding ways to break that down for people. I’m so excited for what’s to come, and that starts with dishes for the New Year.”From sweet treats to savory indulgences, these dishes have every taste bud covered. Here are some items that are helping individuals step into the New Year with confidence:• Meyer Lemon Chia Pudding with Raspberries – Zesty and bright, this chilled breakfast (or snack!) combines citrus with sweetness and packs high nutritional benefits.• Loaded Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites – Fluffy eggs, spinach, mushrooms and a touch of cheese make these savory bites the perfect go-to breakfast and great for meal prep.• Creamy Chicken, White Bean & Green Chili Soup – This cozy and creamy soup keeps winter flavorful with a rich blend of proteins, mild green chilis and a hint of lime.• Toasted Coconut, Date & Dark Chocolate Energy Bites – These no-bake bites take chocolate and coconut goodness and turn them into a wholesome dessert perfect for a naturally sweet pick-me-up.Beyond these seasonal dishes, Foodsense Now is building an expanded digital presence designed to help people of all cooking skill levels stay inspired well past the new year, making anti-inflammatory eating feel sustainable and enjoyable all year long.“The goal is always to create food that supports your life, not controls it,” said Myers. “When people feel empowered in the kitchen, that’s when healthy habits really start to stick.”With this New Year reset, Foodsense Now continues to break down barriers and misconceptions about what it means to eat well without restriction, guilt or burnout.For more details on these irresistible New Year dishes visit FoodsenseNow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.