Michelin Guide Chef and Wellness Advocate Leslie Myers Redefines Healthy Cooking

With Foodsense Now, Myers brings her professional culinary expertise to home kitchens everywhere, sharing recipes and guidance that make healthy eating approachable and achievable without compromising on flavor, nutrition or sanity.

There are plenty of delicious and healthy recipes out there, but a lot of them aren’t practical. I want to fix that by putting the confidence of a culinary-trained chef into the hands of home cooks.” — Leslie Myers, CEO of Foodsense Now

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s History Month is about spotlighting female leaders in their fields, and Michelin Guide chef and wellness advocate Leslie Myers is leading the way in reimagining conversations about food. As wellness trends evolve in 2026, balance is emerging as the new benchmark. Moving beyond restrictive diets and complicated wellness fads, Myers is bringing an empowering shift, driving the narrative toward sustainable, realistic cooking to “make food make sense.”Myers, a former Michelin Guide chef and CEO of the digital platform Foodsense Now, is inspiring people to embrace a year of true balance through a “mindful, not militant” approach that prioritizes practicality, flexibility and enjoyment. With Foodsense Now, Myers brings her professional culinary expertise to home kitchens everywhere, sharing recipes and guidance that make healthy eating approachable and achievable without compromising on flavor, nutrition or sanity.Today, Myers says she’s seeing a major shift in how people think about “healthy eating,” setting the stage for Foodsense Now to flourish.“I have always focused on balance. A lot of diet culture and food fads end up leaving people out, like the mom who doesn’t have time to prep complicated meals, or the busy business professional trying to fit food goals around their nine to five,” said Myers. “There are plenty of delicious and healthy recipes out there, but a lot of them just aren’t practical. I want to fix that by putting the confidence of a culinary-trained chef into the hands of home cooks.”Through her real-world yet simple anti-inflammatory approach to how to feed yourself, Myers helps people understand that rigid food rules aren’t the only path to supporting energy, digestion and long-term health. For her, the mission of Foodsense Now is just as much about building confidence in the kitchen as it is about nutrition. Having an empowering female voice in the space is critical for audiences navigating the complicated wellness landscape.In an era of nutrition burnout and unsustainable wellness trends, Myers represents a fresh, authentic voice in the culinary space. Her work reflects the kind of legacy celebrated during Women’s History Month — female leadership, innovation and the power to transform how we think about food, one practical, flavorful recipe at a time.To find recipes and learn more, visit FoodsenseNow.com

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