Tattnall County, GA (January 15, 2026) - At the request of the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Clinton Wayne Scarboro, age 35, of Uvalda, GA.

Preliminary information indicates on January 15, 2026, at about 11:20 a.m., agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) began executing an arrest warrant issued out of Emanuel County for Scarboro at a home in the 100 block of Middle Road, Collins, GA. SET arrived at the home and began giving commands over a Public Address (PA) system for Scarboro to come outside. A woman who lived in the home came out and confirmed Scarboro was inside. Agents deployed pepper based chemicals into the home. After repeated commands and attempts to make contact with Scarboro, a robot was sent into the home. The robot’s camera feed showed Scarboro sitting on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound with a gun near his hand. SET members then made entry into the home, extracted Scarboro, and turned him over to Emergency Medical Services.

Scarboro was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Scarboro’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for an autopsy.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.