Parolees May Be Entitled to Resentencing Relief After Release

Div. One of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a defendant, who has been identified as eligible for resentencing under a provision that contemplates such reconsideration if the accused’s initial sentence includes a now-defunct prior-prison enhancement, is not foreclosed from securing relief by virtue of having been released on parole before the hearing takes place even though the statute references inmates “currently serving a term.”

