Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Partners with Nvincy in India

Ampetronic and Listen Technologies

Distributor will help Ampetronic and Listen Technologies extend audio accessibility and deliver trusted assistive listening solutions across India

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic set global benchmarks in assistive listening. Our partnership with them represents an important step toward improving audio accessibility across India” — Saugato Siddhanta

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Technologies , a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 27 years, and Ampetronic, a global leader in hearing loop systems, have enlisted Nvincy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to sell and distribute their combined portfolio of assistive listening and communication solutions in India.Nvincy is a distributor for leading AV and IT brands, delivering professional grade products and technical support across India.Nvincy will distribute Ampetronic | Listen Technologies’ full portfolio of solutionsListen Technologies and Ampetronic are strategic partners operating as one company. They offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions across the full spectrum of assistive listening technologies. These include hearing loop, infrared (IR), radio frequency (RF), DECT, Wi-Fi, and Auracast™ broadcast audio-based systems.Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s product lines are ListenIR, ListenRF, ListenWIFI, ListenTALK, and Hearing Loop. Their portfolio also includes Auri™ , the world’s first Auracast™ broadcast audio-based solution for assistive listening. Nvincy will sell and distribute each of these solutions in country.“Listen Technologies and Ampetronic set global benchmarks in assistive listening and hearing loop systems. Our partnership with them represents an important step toward improving audio accessibility across India,” said Saugato Siddhanta, Director, Nvincy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. “With Ampetronic and Listen Technologies, we are enabling integrators and end users to deploy reliable, globally recognized assistive listening systems that support inclusive communication in real-world environments.”Nvincy provides strong in-market expertise and partner supportNvincy supports integrators, consultants, and end users throughout India with trusted products, local expertise, and dependable service.“We selected Nvincy as a distribution partner in India because of its reputation for support, strong channel relationships, technical expertise, and on-the-ground knowledge. Our partnership will extend access to assistive listening solutions in India. Together, we’re focused on making inclusive audio more achievable across education, workplaces, hospitality, public spaces, and beyond,” said Vineeth Nair, international business development manager, Ampetronic | Listen Technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.