Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Names Mark Coombes Vice President of International Sales

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 27 years, and Ampetronic, a global leader in hearing loop systems, have named Mark Coombes vice president of international sales. Coombes will lead the brands’ international sales and business development efforts across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. He will report to Ampetronic | Listen Technologies President and CEO Maile Keone.Coombes is an experienced sales leader in the professional AV industry. He has a record of success achieving significant revenue growth and building high-performing teams and channel partnerships across several brands. During his career, he has lived in the Middle East, France, and the U.K. He brings unique cultural insight and an extensive network to his new role.Coombes will help Ampetronic | Listen Technologies expand its global presenceAs a member of the Ampetronic | Listen Technologies executive management team, Coombes will help shape and execute the brands’ global expansion strategy. He will also mentor and develop Ampetronic’s and Listen Technologies’ combined team of regional sales leaders.“Mark brings extensive international sales experience, technical knowledge, and a history of mentoring effective teams and fostering successful channel partnerships to Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. He is passionate about driving growth and nurturing the next generation of sales leaders. This visionary mindset will help us expand our presence across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, build for the future, and bring accessible audio to more people,” said Keone.Ampetronic | Listen Technologies are advancing audio accessibility everywhereListen Technologies and Ampetronic operate as one company. They are part of the Allvida family of accessibility-focused companies. Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s combined portfolio of assistive listening and communication solutions include ListenIR, ListenRF, ListenTALK, ListenWIFI, Hearing Loop, and Auri™.Auri™ is the world’s first Auracast™ broadcast audio-based solution for assistive listening. Auri™ uses Auracast™ technology to transmit high-quality, low-latency, multi-channel audio to an unlimited number of compatible devices.Auri™ is designed for venues and end users. Applications extend beyond assistive listening to include audio description and delivering language interpretation and audio from silent screens.“The Listen Technologies and Ampetronic brands are renowned for listening to their customers, partners, and the market, and delivering innovative solutions that meet their unique needs. Together, they are accelerating growth under Allvida and increasing audio accessibility for everyone in public venues with future-ready solutions like Auri™,” said Coombes. “I’m excited to introduce Ampetronic | Listen Technologies to new markets and demonstrate the versatility of solutions such as Auri™, ListenWIFI, and ListenTALK. These systems can be applied beyond assistive listening to deliver powerful, engaging audio experiences for everyone.”Coombes will be part of the Ampetronic | Listen Technologies team attending ISE 2026Coombes and the Ampetronic | Listen Technologies team will be in booth 3S600 at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 Feb. 3-6, 2026 . They look forward to welcoming guests to the booth. They encourage attendees to experience the different assistive listening and communication solutions that will be on display.Ampetronic | Listen Technologies will also highlight several recent installations of its solutions in different venues around the world, including houses of worship, theaters and performing arts centers, stadiums, and universities.Read more about Ampetronic | Listen Technologies installations here

