Listen Technologies Offers TAA-Compliant ListenIR

Infrared (IR)-based assistive listening solution meets rigorous federal procurement standards for performance, quality, and security.

As a TAA-compliant solution, ListenIR is trusted for use in government and institutional applications, meeting stringent standards for quality, security, and reliability. ” — Mikey Shaffer

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 27 years, now offers Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliant ListenIR. The new TAA-compliant ListenIR systems provide integrators and customers with more choices and greater flexibility to meet their unique project needs.ListenIR is an assistive listening solution that transmits audio via infrared technology . The ListenIR system is ideal for use in courtrooms, boardrooms, medical offices, and settings where confidentiality is critical.Why TAA-Compliant ListenIR is significant for integrators and venuesCompliance with TAA requirements means products meet the standards for performance, quality, and safety outlined in the TAA. TAA compliance is often a requirement of U.S. government contracts, federally funded projects, and contracts in highly regulated industries such as healthcare.Listen Technologies is an approved vendor on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule. Its TAA-compliant ListenIR SKUs are included in GSA Advantage!, the federal government’s online ordering and shopping system, and available for purchase through this platform. This enables federal agencies and authorized buyers to quickly identify and procure compliant ListenIR solutions using pre-negotiated pricing and established acquisition pathways. With TAA-qualified products readily available, integrators and government entities can move projects forward with confidence, efficiency, and full adherence to federal procurement requirements.Read more in Understanding TAA Compliance: What It Means and Why It Matters here.“As a TAA-compliant solution, ListenIR is trusted for use in government and institutional applications, meeting stringent standards for quality, security, and reliability,” said Mikey Shaffer, vice president of North American sales at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. “From large auditoriums to courtrooms to smaller spaces, ListenIR offers a secure, consistent, and clear audio experience, empowering everyone to fully engage in their surroundings with confidence.”ListenIR combines reliable, high-quality performance and compliance flexibilityWhether a customer’s priority is accessibility, security, or federal procurement requirements, ListenIR offers a dependable listening solution with TAA-compliant options to meet their needs. TAA-compliant ListenIR products include:• LR-5200T-IR-P1 – ListenIR TAA Advanced Intelligent DSP IR Receiver Package 1: A complete LR-5200-IR receiver package lets customers begin or expand their IR assistive listening system while aligning under TAA-compliance regulations.• LT-84T-01 – ListenIR TAA 2-Channel Transmitter/Radiator Combo: This is a 2-channel transmitter/radiator that connects to a venue’s main audio system to broadcast an IR signal with high-quality audio to iDSP receivers while aligning with TAA compliance.• LS-96T-01 – ListenIR TAA Advanced iDSP System: This is a secure, wireless audio solution designed for environments where confidentiality, reliability, and regulatory compliance are essential.• LA-384T-01 – ListenIR TAA Intelligent 4-Unit Charging Tray: A 4-unit drop-in charging tray for use with Listen Technologies iDSP receivers. Wall, drawer, rack shelf, and tabletop mounting options mean the units are convenient to install and easy to access.How does ListenIR from Listen Technologies work?The ListenIR system includes transmitters, radiators, receivers, and accessories.ListenIR connects to a venue’s audio source; e.g., a microphone or speaker. The transmitter converts the audio signal into the appropriate frequency range and then sends the signal to one or more ListenIR radiators. The radiator emits the infrared signal. Listeners in the space with ListenIR receivers can hear the transmitted audio clearly. Background noise is filtered out for more intelligible audio.Read more about how ListenIR Provides a Superior Assistive Listening Experience here.Benefits of the ListenIR system• It is a complete and versatile system. The ListenIR system features transmitters, radiators, receivers, and accessories, including signage so venues can notify guests of the system’s availability and meet compliance requirements for assistive listening under the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) and local regulations. It is a cost-effective and easy way to install a solution in any space for multiple wireless audio applications, including assistive listening and interpretation.• It features unrivaled receivers. ListenIR receivers are smaller and lighter than other receivers, making them comfortable and discreet for users to wear and easy for venues to dispense, store, and maintain. They also provide the best signal pickup and range of any available IR-based systems. The ListenIR receivers feature an IR-transparent material that lets them receive IR light from any angle, so end users can move about and receive the signal from any direction.• It is secure. IR light cannot pass through walls, ceilings, or floors so transmitted audio stays within the space. Venues and end users can be confident there will not be audio spillover into adjacent rooms. This makes ListenIR a trusted choice in courtrooms, boardrooms, and other settings where privacy and confidentiality are critical.• Its interoperability extends accessibility. ListenIR receivers work with other manufacturers’ transmitters and radiators. This lets venues extend the life of an existing IR-based system and expand coverage.• It is TAA compliant. TAA-compliant offerings mean ListenIR can be trusted for federal use. The products are manufactured with precision and quality assurance that ensure long-term reliability and performance, and they meet global trade standards.AvailabilityTAA-compliant ListenIR products are available now and shipping globally.“ListenIR has always delivered exceptional sound quality, privacy, and ease of use for a variety of venues. With the addition of TAA-compliant ListenIR, integrators and customers now have a solution that meets federal procurement requirements while maintaining the performance they [have come to] expect. This is one more way Listen Technologies listens and responds to the needs of venues, channel partners, and end users,” added Shaffer.

