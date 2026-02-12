Ampetronic | Listen Technologies Promotes Mikey Shaffer to Vice President of North American Sales

Ampetronic and Listen Technologies

Assistive listening advocate has a strong record of sales success

As vice president of North American sales for Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, Mikey will continue to scale the organization and build with her team through another exceptional year.” — Maile Keone

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 27 years, and Ampetronic, a global leader in hearing loop systems, have promoted Mikey Shaffer to vice president of North American sales. In this role, Shaffer is responsible for accelerating revenue growth, expanding market presence, and optimizing channel performance across North America. She leads the North American sales teams and channel partners in selling Listen Technologies and Ampetronic assistive listening systems. Shaffer reports to Maile Keone, president and CEO of Ampetronic | Listen Technologies.Shaffer joined Listen Technologies in 2016 and has held marketing, vertical markets, and regional sales roles at the organization. Prior to her promotion, Shaffer served as senior director of sales in North America. Under her leadership, the team delivered a period of exceptional growth and operational maturity.Throughout her career at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, Shaffer has worked directly with integrators, consultants, and venue operators. She also regularly seeks input from people who rely on assistive listening solutions. As a result, she has built a uniquely deep understanding of the business, customers, and what drives sales success.“This promotion recognizes not only what Mikey has accomplished, but the way she leads – with focus, accountability, and an action-oriented mindset,” said Keone. “Mikey has earned my trust, the trust of our team, and most importantly, our customers, and she has consistently stepped up as the scope of the role increased. As vice president of North American sales for Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, Mikey will continue to scale the organization and build with her team through another exceptional year.”Shaffer is committed to increasing awareness of assistive listening solutions and educating venues and end users on how they advance audio accessibilityThrough her work, Shaffer educates venue managers and end users about assistive listening systems and how they help people hear and understand in challenging listening environments.Shaffer also hosts webinars and shares information to help raise industry awareness of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and global accessibility requirements related to assistive listening.Prior to joining Listen Technologies, Shaffer worked with the local deaf and hard of hearing community in Utah to provide solutions for their telecommunications needs.Ampetronic | Listen Technologies solutions advance audio accessibility for everyoneShaffer and her team sell Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s combined suite of award-winning assistive listening and communication solutions. These include Auri™ , the world’s first Auracast™ broadcast audio-based assistive listening system, ListenWIFI, an audio-over-Wi-Fi-based solution, and ListenTALK, a mobile, two-way communication system.The brands’ solutions are designed to perform in real-world environments and meet regulatory requirements and human needs. Applications include assistive listening, audio description, streaming audio from screens, and support for interpretation “Whatever the need, we have a solution to help. It’s extremely gratifying to be part of an organization with a shared mission to advance access to audio for everyone in any setting and to offer innovative, trusted products that make it easier to hear. I’m excited and honored to lead the North American sales team on behalf of Ampetronic | Listen Technologies,” said Shaffer.FAQWho is Mikey Shaffer, vice president of North American sales, at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies?Mikey Shaffer is a sales and marketing leader and audio accessibility advocate. She began working at Listen Technologies in 2016. Prior to joining Listen Technologies, Shaffer worked with the local deaf and hard of hearing community in Utah to provide solutions for their telecommunications needs.What will Mikey Shaffer focus on as vice president of North American sales at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies?Shaffer will drive North American sales growth for Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. She will champion Ampetronic’s | Listen Technologies’ full suite of assistive listening and communication solutions in this market.How does Mikey Shaffer’s appointment support Ampetronic | Listen Technologies’ long-term goals?Ampetronic and Listen Technologies are committed to providing innovative solutions that create equal access to audio for everyone in any environment. As vice president of North American sales, Shaffer will support the Ampetronic | Listen Technologies teams in increasing audio accessibility in venues and public spaces throughout North America.

