Electroninks to Showcase Industry Leading MOD Inks at NEPCON JAPAN 2026

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced its participation in NEPCON JAPAN 2026 , Asia’s premier electronics manufacturing exhibition, taking place at Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center from January 21-23, 2026. Electroninks will participate in both the session program and exhibition floor, highlighting how MOD ink technology is transforming next-generation electronics manufacturing, with a specific focus on automotive and advanced packaging applications.Featured Technical LectureAs part of the official seminar program, Electroninks will deliver a technical lecture:* Session Title: “Automotive Applications of Advanced Packaging Materials: MOD Ink Transforms Next-Generation EMI Shielding Technology”* Speaker: Takashi Mochizuki, Director of Sales and Business Development, Electroninks* Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall 6, Venue 1, booth E7-12* Event: 40th NEPCON JAPAN SeminarDuring the session, Mochizuki will examine how particle-free MOD inks enable low-temperature, high-reliability metallization pathways for EMI shielding, addressing the growing performance and durability requirements of automotive electronics and next-generation packaging architectures.“Automotive electronics are placing unprecedented demands on packaging materials, particularly around EMI shielding, reliability, and thermal performance,” said Takashi Mochizuki, director of sales and business development at Electroninks. “Our MOD ink technology enables particle-free, low-temperature metallization that aligns with the automotive industry’s move toward more compact, high-performance electronic architectures. NEPCON JAPAN provides an important platform to share how these materials are already reshaping advanced packaging workflows.”Electroninks will also exhibit at NEPCON JAPAN as a guest of SIIX Corporate’s booth #E7-12 in Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall 4 and will showcase its latest advancements in MOD ink materials. Attendees visiting with Electroninks will learn how MOD ink technology supports additive-first workflows for EMI shielding, backside metallization, and other advanced packaging applications, enabling scalable manufacturing with improved performance and cost efficiency.For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

