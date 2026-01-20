Bishop-Wisecarver Appoints Norm Williams as Chief Operating Officer

Norm Williams, COO of Bishop-Wiscarver

Bishop-Wisecarver names Norm Williams COO, expanding leadership to drive growth, strengthen operations, and advance turnkey automation solutions.

Norm’s background in automation technology and streamlining operations makes him an ideal leader as we continue to grow our automation and turnkey solutions offering.” — Pamela Kan, CEO and Owner of Bishop-Wisecarver

PITTSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop-Wisecarver (BWC), a leading provider of engineered motion and automation solutions, today announced the appointment of Norm Williams as Chief Operating Officer (COO). This newly expanded leadership role supports BWC’s continued growth and investment in turnkey automation. Williams brings deep experience in industrial automation, robotics, and global supply-chain operations as the company advances its capabilities and product portfolio for harsh and extreme environments.In his role as COO, Williams will lead operational strategy and execution across the organization, strengthening cross-functional alignment from engineering and sales through manufacturing and delivery while accelerating growth of Wisecarver Automation and BWC’s turnkey automation solutions.“Norm’s background in automation technology and streamlining operations makes him an ideal leader as we continue to grow our automation and turnkey solutions offering,” said Pamela Kan, CEO and Owner of Bishop-Wisecarver. “His experience will help quickly align teams, foster product innovation, optimize manufacturing capabilities, and strategic execution, which enable business growth.”Williams most recently served as Director of Automation & Operational Technology at Kimberly-Clark, where he led a global automation team responsible for developing and deploying multi-year automation roadmaps across 71 manufacturing facilities and more than 100 distribution centers, incorporating robotics, AI/ML, autonomous vehicles, and advanced process controls. He previously held senior leadership roles at IPG Photonics – Genesis Systems, Omron Automation, and Fetch Robotics, and earlier in his career, founded and scaled automation and motion-control businesses through successful strategic acquisition. This combination of operational leadership, supply-chain automation expertise, and executive experience makes Williams exceptionally well-equipped for his role as Chief Operating Officer at Bishop-Wisecarver.“Bishop-Wisecarver is at a pivotal moment as demand for automation and turnkey solutions continues to grow,” said Williams. “I’m looking forward to helping the team scale our operations in a way that keeps our customers, suppliers, partnerships, and engineering quality front and center.”About Bishop-WisecarverBishop-Wisecarver is a trusted leader in industrial automation, delivering expertly engineered motion and automation solutions that perform in the world’s most demanding environments. Family-owned and operated for more than 75 years, the WBENC-certified woman-owned company partners with customers to solve their toughest challenges — in the harshest and most extreme environments.

