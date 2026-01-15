MPD Seeking Suspect in Jay Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a homicide that occurred in December 2025 in Northeast.

On Saturday, December 27, 2025, at approximately 6:24 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a report of a shooting in the alley adjacent to the 4400 block of Jay Street Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Junior Almozard of Northeast, D.C.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25193955