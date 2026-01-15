I 89 between mm72 -74

Traffic alert – I 89 N near mm 73

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 near mile marker 73 area, give or take a couple miles, ON BOTH SIDES will be having delays. There are multiple crashes and vehicles off the roadway in this area.

This is expected to last at least an hour, likely more. Updates will be provided as appropriate. There have not been any formal lane closures yet.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173