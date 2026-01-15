Job Announcement: Attorney II - HHS

Legal Division – Remote in North Dakota – Attorney II

North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services’ (ND HHS) Legal Division is seeking two Attorney II to provide general legal counsel advice with a primary focus of reviewing contracts, MOUs, RFPs, terms and conditions, and software agreements and to provide advice in the contracting process and capital improvements.

As an Attorney II, you will review inquiries and secure accurate information concerning facts for analysis and issuance of legal opinion. You will research and interpret laws, rules, regulations, and case law to ensure accurate legal guidance. You will also participate in workgroups and communicate with attorneys and judges. Additionally, you will draft clear and comprehensive analysis and collaborate on special projects.

To thrive in this position, you must have a proactive approach in initiating communication with staff to preempt legal challenges. You must be a leader by maintaining up to date knowledge of state and federal legislative developments, rulemaking initiatives, and pertinent court decisions affecting program administration and facility operations. Critical thinking skills, open-mindedness, and the ability to apply problem-solving is paramount.

To be considered for this position, you must have a Juris Doctor degree AND two (2) years of experience practicing as an attorney. You must be currently licensed to practice law in North Dakota.

About HHS:

ND HHS strives to make North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation by reinforcing the foundations of well-being: physical, economic, and behavioral. Those services are to be delivered as close to home as possible with a focus on dignity and respect. The keys to delivery of those services are the 2800 committed, compassionate ND HHS team members and more than $6 billion in funding from nearly 200 different federal, state, and special sources.

Location:

ND HHS utilizes a blended workplace model. These positions may work in the Bismarck office or from home anywhere in North Dakota or a bordering community with the ability and willingness to work during regular business hours.

View the complete job posting here: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=11000&JobOpeningId=3032233&PostingSeq=1