Justice Friese installed on Supreme Court bench

Above, Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, center, is joined by (l to r) Justices Jon J. Jensen and Jerod E. Tufte in welcoming attendees to Justice Friese's investiture. Debra L. Hoffarth, President of the State Bar Association of North Dakota, presents the judicial robe to Justice Friese. Justice Friese's wife, RoxAnne, assists with the official robing. Governor Kelly Armstrong speaks of his appointment of Justice Friese to the Supreme Court. U.S. District Chief Judge Peter D. Welte makes remarks. Attorney Bruce D. Quick, Esq., spoke of his experiences as a fellow attorney with Justice Friese. Above, Chief Justice McEvers delivers remarks. Justice Friese thanked the many people in attendance who had made an impact on his life and legal career, from his mother, wife and children, to colleagues.

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