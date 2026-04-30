Scheduled System Maintenance

N.D. Courts Jury System will be unavailable on Thursday, April 30th starting at 6:00 PM CST through 8:00 PM CST due to a planned system upgrade. During this time, the E-Response Jury portal will be temporarily unavailable. Normal access will resume once the upgrade is complete.

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