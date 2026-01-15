Prosprous.ai Welcomes NBA's Ryan Dunn as Senior Advisor

Appointment strengthens Prosprous.ai’s advisory bench as it scales financial wellness solutions

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosprous.ai, an AI-powered platform dedicated to improving financial wellness for underserved communities by combining artificial intelligence with behavioral science, today announced that Ryan Dunn, a rising star in the NBA's Phoenix Suns organization, has joined the company as a Senior Advisor.In his advisory role, Dunn will support Prosprous.ai’s strategic direction as the company advances its mission to expand access to financial tools, education, and decision-making support for individuals and communities historically excluded from traditional financial systems.“Ryan brings an authentic understanding of discipline, long-term thinking, and leadership under pressure,” said Jason Huemer, CEO of Prosprous.ai. “Just as important, he shares our belief that technology should be used to remove barriers and create opportunity. His voice will be invaluable as we continue building solutions rooted in behavioral science and real-world impact.”Ryan Dunn’s commitment to service is rooted in a family legacy of advocacy and community engagement. “Financial wellness affects every part of a person’s life, yet too many people never get access to the right tools or guidance,” said Ryan Dunn. “Prosprous.ai is tackling that challenge in a thoughtful way by combining AI with behavioral science. I’m proud to support a company focused on empowering underserved communities and creating sustainable, positive change.”Prosprous.ai leverages advanced AI models alongside behavioral science principles to help users build healthier financial habits, make more informed decisions, and improve long-term financial outcomes. The addition of Dunn strengthens the company’s growing network of advisors spanning culture, finance, technology, and social impact.About Prosprous.aiProsprous.ai is an AI-powered financial wellness platform focused on improving outcomes for underserved communities. By combining artificial intelligence with behavioral science, Prosprous.ai delivers tools and insights designed to help individuals build better financial habits, increase resilience, and unlock long-term opportunity

