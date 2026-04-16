Ted Leung of Prosprous.ai to Speak at EMERGE Financial Health 2026

Panel Will Explore How AI Guardrails Can Advance Financial Health

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosprous.ai today announced that Ted Leung, co-founder and CTO, will speak at EMERGE Financial Health 2026, the Financial Health Network’s flagship annual conference, taking place May 19–21, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.Leung will join the panel “AI That Works for People: Guardrails for Financial Health,” which will examine how financial services providers can apply artificial intelligence in ways that strengthen trust, improve decision-making, and support better outcomes for the people they serve. He will be joined on the panel by Jay Budzik, Senior Vice President and Director of AI/ML Model Development and Operations at Fifth Third, and by panel moderator Asad Ramzanali, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Technology Policy, Vanderbilt Policy Accelerator, Vanderbilt University.At a time when AI is rapidly reshaping financial services, the conversation around innovation is increasingly tied to questions of accountability, transparency, and impact. The session will explore the guardrails needed to ensure these technologies are deployed responsibly and in ways that advance consumer financial health, particularly for people and communities too often excluded from traditional systems.As co-founder and CTO of Prosprous.ai, Leung leads the company’s technology strategy and development. Prosprous.ai is designed to help consumers make better financial decisions, with an emphasis on supporting underrepresented communities through more accessible, human-centered tools.“AI can create real value for people when it is built with intention and grounded in their lived financial realities,” said Leung. “That means designing for trust, clarity, and better outcomes from the start. I’m pleased to be part of this conversation at EMERGE.”EMERGE Financial Health 2026 will bring together leaders from financial services, fintech, policy, research, and community organizations for three days of keynotes, panels, and interactive sessions focused on the future of financial health.About Prosprous.aiProsprous.ai is designed to help consumers make better financial decisions through responsible, human-centered AI. With an emphasis on supporting underrepresented communities, the company builds tools intended to expand access, strengthen trust, and improve financial outcomes.About the Financial Health NetworkThe Financial Health Network is the leading authority on financial health. We are a trusted resource for business leaders, policymakers, and innovators united in a mission to improve the financial health of their customers, employees, and communities. Through research, advisory services, measurement tools, and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, we advance awareness, understanding, and proven best practices in support of improved financial health for all. For more on the Financial Health Network, go to https://finhealthnetwork.org/

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