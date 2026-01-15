2026 MLTI Student Conference – Full STEAM Ahead: Call for Session Proposals

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is pleased to issue a call for session proposals for the 2026 MLTI Student Conference. This annual event is organized by the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology team as part of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI). This year’s conference will be held in person on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the University of Maine campus in Orono and is open to students in grades 5-10 from all MLTI school administrative units (SAUs).

The 2026 conference theme, “Full STEAM Ahead,” highlights the areas of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM). While sessions are encouraged to align with this theme, it is not required. There are many possible session topics; however, all sessions should be technology-centered and may include traditional technology use, computer science, or unplugged activities.

Session Proposal Requirements

Platform Agnostic: Sessions should not be device-specific.

Sessions should not be device-specific. Free Tools and Apps: Sessions should use only free tools and applications that are accessible to all participants and, when possible, have a Student Data Privacy Agreement in place.

Sessions should use only free tools and applications that are accessible to all participants and, when possible, have a Student Data Privacy Agreement in place. Age Appropriate: Sessions must be suitable for students in grades 5-10.

Sessions will be 60 minutes long. They should actively engage students in exploration, creation, and collaboration through technology and/or computer science. Presenters should plan to deliver their session twice, unless scheduling constraints prevent them from doing so.

Sessions may be led by educators or students. Last year, 40 students led or supported sessions, and the Maine DOE hopes to see a similarly strong level of student leadership this year. For inspiration, please review information from the 2025 event and 2024 event.

To submit a session proposal, please click here to complete the 2026 MLTI Student Conference Presentation Proposal Form. Individuals must register to present before March 20, 2026. The Learning Through Technology team will notify you about presenting by March 27, 2026.

2026 MLTI Student Conference Schedule:

8:15-9 a.m.: Check-In (45 minutes)

Check-In (45 minutes) 9-9:30 a.m.: Welcome and Opening (30 minutes)

Welcome and Opening (30 minutes) 9:4510:45 a.m.: Session 1 for everyone (60 minutes)

Session 1 for everyone (60 minutes) 11 a.m.-noon: Lunch or Session 2A (60 minutes)

Lunch or Session 2A (60 minutes) 12:15-1:15 p.m.: Lunch or Session 2B (60 minutes)

Lunch or Session 2B (60 minutes) 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Global Session and Closing (60 minutes)

With questions, please contact the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology team at doe-ltt@maine.gov.