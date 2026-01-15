New ADVA PSA Highlights Community Support for Alabama Veterans

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has launched a new public service announcement encouraging veterans and their families to take advantage of the services and benefits available through ADVA.

The PSA honors Alabama’s veterans by recognizing their service and sacrifice and emphasizing the support ADVA provides through its statewide network of 62 Veterans Service Offices. In 61 counties across Alabama, ADVA’s Veterans Service Officers are accredited professionals who assist veterans and their families at no cost with disability claims, pensions, survivor benefits, education benefits, and more.

“Every veteran deserves to know help is available close to home,” said ADVA Commissioner Jeff Newton. “This PSA is about honoring service and making sure veterans and their families understand where to turn for trusted, no-cost assistance.”

To truly convey community support, ADVA partnered with Autauga County Schools to feature students delivering a message to Alabama’s 400,000 veterans, thanking them for their service to our great nation.

“Veterans are an important part of our school community as employees, parents, and neighbors. By honoring and supporting those who have served, we educate students on the values of service and citizenship and reinforce our responsibility to care for the people who have given so much to us,” said Lyman Woodfin, Superintendent of Autauga County Schools.