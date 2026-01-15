MSP Leonardtown Press Release 1/15/2026

January 15, 2026

On 1/10/2026, Tpr Olayanju conducted a traffic stop in the area of Three Notch Road at Exploration Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Paul Dewayne Dorsey, 46 of Lexington Park, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Amphetamines and U.S. currency on Dorsey’s person. A search of the vehicle revealed additional U.S. currency. Dorsey was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Prescription Illegal Possession with Intent to Distribute, CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Comm Nuis/Distribute CDS. He was also issued numerous citations for driving under the influence.

On 1/11/2026, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to the Dollar General, located at 21179 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone acting disorderly. Investigation revealed that Heather Marie Garner, 37 of Leonardtown, MD was acting in a disorderly manner and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Garner was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3.

On 1/12/2026, Tpr Jones responded to the Applebee’s, located at 45480 Miramar Way, MD for the report of indecent exposure. Investigation revealed that Kaneesha Latasha Gross, 35 of Lexington Park, MD and James Matthew Washington, 58 of Capitol Heights, MD were engaging in sexual intercourse in the parking lot of the establishment. Gross and Washington were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were both charged with Indecent Exposure and Disorderly Conduct.

On 1/13/2026, Tpr Oliva Flores responded to a residence on Valley Estates Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a burglary. Investigation revealed that Sara Elizabeth Dyson, 44 of Leonardtown, MD and Gerrell Causey Robinson, 47 of Lexington Park, MD were both previous tenants who had been evicted and trespassed from the residence. Dyson and Robinson were both arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Dyson was charged with Burglary – 4th Degree – Dwelling and Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution. Robinson was charged with Burglary – 4th Degree – Dwelling.

On 1/13/2026, Cpl DiToto conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Chancellors Run Road, California, MD. A K9 from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a scan of the vehicle which yielded a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cocaine and suspected Xanax. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Mariah Scriber, 34 of Tall Timbers, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 1/10/2026, Paul Dewayne Dorsey, 46 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 1/11/2026, Monique Lakeisha Davis, 39 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Bryant

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 1/13/2026, Martrel Aloysius Mason, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Crime of Violence-Pregnant Person

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

