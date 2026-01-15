Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical Launches Comfort for a Cause Program

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical is proud to announce the launch of Comfort for a Cause , a charitable program that gives back to the community while helping customers save on home services.Throughout the year, Parks will be helping various local nonprofit organizations by inviting customers to donate to the cause. Donation details will be shared on the company’s website and social media channels, making it easy for customers to know what items are being accepted at the time of their appointment. As a thank-you for participating, customers receive discounts on repairs or installations. This initiative provides a simple way for homeowners to make a difference in their community while keeping their homes comfortable."Our goal for 2026 is to reconnect with our community in a meaningful, lasting way," said Wyatt Tucker, owner of Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical. "Comfort for a Cause allows us to support the organizations doing critical work in our area while giving our customers an opportunity to get involved. We’re excited to bring this vision to life all year long."By participating in the program, customers help local organizations provide for those in need while also benefiting from valuable savings on essential home services. The program reflects Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical's commitment to strengthening community connections and spreading comfort across the region.Customers are encouraged to take part in Comfort for a Cause and be part of an effort that combines giving with everyday convenience.For more information or to schedule a qualifying service, visit parkshvac.com.About Parks Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & ElectricalServing Charlotte, NC, and the surrounding communities, Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical is dedicated to providing high-quality home services with a focus on customer care and community support. Initiatives like Comfort for a Cause demonstrate the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those it serves.The team offers a full range of services, including air conditioning, heating, plumbing, drain and sewer, and electrical solutions, all delivered with professionalism and expertise. With fast responses and easy scheduling, they provide peace of mind for every homeowner. Trusted in the Charlotte area since 1973, the company continues to be a reliable partner for keeping homes comfortable, safe, and running smoothly.

