Access Garage Doors Awards 26th Franchise Location, Expands into Memphis Market

Memphis becomes the brand’s fifth Tennessee location as national expansion continues

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access Garage Doors, a fast-growing national home services franchise specializing in overhead products and services, announced the awarding of its 26th franchise location with expansion into the Memphis, Tennessee market. The new territory was awarded to Mark Moffatt, marking another milestone as the brand enters 2026 with strong system-wide growth.The Memphis location represents the first official Access Garage Doors protected territory in the region, serving customers throughout Memphis and surrounding communities, primarily east of the city. As with many markets the brand enters, Access anticipates awarding additional protected territories in the greater Memphis area as demand continues to grow.The Memphis expansion marks Access Garage Doors’ fifth location in Tennessee, the brand’s home state, where it was founded more than two decades ago. The company currently operates locations in Tri-Cities, South Nashville, Dayton/Cleveland, and its National Headquarters in Chattanooga, further strengthening its footprint across the state while continuing expansion throughout the United States.This 26th franchise award follows recent statewide recognition, as Access Garage Doors was named Best Garage Door Contractor in Tennessee, an honor voted on by residents across the state. The award highlights the brand’s reputation for quality workmanship, customer service, and operational excellence.“This partnership did not happen overnight. I worked with Mark for approximately seven months as he completed his due diligence,” said Jesse Cox, Founder and CEO of Access Garage Doors. “Mark brings valuable corporate-level leadership experience with a national brand, and it’s humbling that he found real value in our franchise program. We’re excited to support him and his family as he launches in the Memphis market.”Moffatt shared that Access stood out during his search for the right franchise opportunity. “I evaluated several home services franchises before finding Access Garage Doors. I wanted to join a growing company that was truly invested in my success,” said Moffatt. “After months of conversations with Jesse, his dedication to service and excellence exceeded my expectations. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of this exciting and growing brand.”Founded on the belief that honesty and integrity still have a place in business, Access Garage Doors offers a comprehensive range of overhead products and services, including garage doors and opener systems, overhead storage solutions, and overhead rolling curtains, such as screens, shades, and vinyl. The brand serves both residential and commercial customers nationwide.For consumer products, services, and current locations, visit accessdoorcompany.com.For franchise opportunities, visit bestgaragedoorfranchise.com.To view existing and available franchise territories, visit bestgaragedoorfranchise.com/territories.About Access Garage DoorsFounded in 2005, Access Garage Doors built its reputation by developing and operating multiple successful locations long before initially offering franchise opportunities in 2019. Today, the brand is a national home services franchise leader specializing in overhead products and services, including garage doors and opener systems, overhead storage systems, and overhead rolling curtains such as screens, shades, and vinyl.As it continues expanding nationwide, Access Garage Doors has maintained its position as one of the most affordable franchise programs in the home services sector. With affordability in mind, the brand continues to deliver major system developments while protecting advantages for franchise owners, such as scalable proprietary software expenses, low ongoing fees, and the ability to leverage long-standing industry relationships that provide exclusive operational benefits.

