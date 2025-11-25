Environment Masters Acquires Advanced Electric Service, Expanding Electrical and Generator Services Across Central MS

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environment Masters, a trusted leader in heating, cooling, and plumbing services across Central Mississippi since 1957, announced today the acquisition of Advanced Electric Service (AES), a longtime local provider of electrical and generator installation services founded in 2002.The acquisition strengthens Environment Masters’ electrical division and expands its generator offerings by adding AES’s Platinum-level Kohler generator expertise to its service lineup. AES founder Mark Lynch, along with his entire team of technicians and staff, will remain in place and continue serving customers under the Environment Masters brand.“This transition is about securing the future for our customers, our employees, and the company we’ve built over the past two decades,” said Lynch, founder of AES. “Environment Masters has a long-standing reputation for integrity and quality. After meeting with their leadership and understanding their vision, it was clear they are the right partner to carry our legacy forward.”AES brings a highly experienced team to Environment Masters, many of whom have been with the company for many years. Their longevity and expertise will play a key role in expanding Environment Masters’ electrical operations while ensuring continuity for existing AES customers.Environment Masters General Manager Ben Nalty said the acquisition aligns with the company’s long-term strategy of providing comprehensive home and business services under one trusted brand.“AES has an outstanding reputation and a team that takes pride in their work,” said Nalty. “Mark has built something special, and we’re honored to continue that legacy. Together, we’re able to offer customers expanded electrical and generator services alongside our established HVAC and plumbing divisions.”With the acquisition, Environment Masters customers will benefit from:- Expanded electrical services backed by decades of experience- Platinum-level Kohler generator expertise added to the company’s generator lineup- The same AES technicians customers know and trust, now supported by enhanced resources and benefits- One company for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and generator needs, improving convenience and service continuity“Our goal has always been to care for our people and do great work for our customers,” said Environment Masters President Raymond Nalty. “Partnering with AES allows us to grow while staying true to those values.”AES will continue operating from its current location during the transition, with all customer service, scheduling, and field operations remaining uninterrupted.About Environment MastersEnvironment Masters is a third-generation, family-owned home and business services company serving Central Mississippi since 1957. Known for its commitment to excellence and hassle-free service, Environment Masters provides heating, cooling, plumbing, indoor air quality, and electrical services to residential and commercial customers.About Advanced Electric Service (AES)Founded in 2002, Advanced Electric Service has served Central Mississippi with electrical installations, service, repairs, and Platinum-grade Kohler generator expertise. Known for its long-tenured team and high-quality workmanship, AES has built a reputation for reliability and trusted customer relationships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.