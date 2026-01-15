hh2 Expands People Platform with Native HCM and Automated Payroll Built for Construction

HR Software for Construction Companies

hh2 launches a Construction HR Platform, the People Platform, with end-to-end tools for contractor recruiting, employee management, and benefit administration.

Contractors deal with union rules, prevailing wage requirements, multiple tax jurisdictions, and job-based labor costing every day. The People Platform brings it all together...” — Jamie Clymer

KAYSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- hh2 Cloud Services today announced the expansion of its People Platform to include fully integrated Human Capital Management (HCM) and native automated payroll, purpose-built for commercial construction contractors.The expanded People Platform supports the full construction employee lifecycle with integrated modules for recruiting, onboarding, time tracking, automated payroll, benefits administration, and compliance, running payroll directly from approved time and job data to reduce manual processing and improve labor cost visibility.Unlike generic HR and payroll solutions, hh2’s People Platform is designed for the realities of construction, including union and non-union payroll workflows, prevailing wage and certified payroll reporting, multi-state and local tax compliance, and job-based labor costing aligned directly to ERP data.“There are many HR and payroll tools on the market, but very few are purpose built for commercial construction,” said Jamie Clymer, CEO of hh2. “Contractors deal with union rules, prevailing wage requirements, multiple tax jurisdictions, and job-based labor costing every day. The People Platform brings all of that together so leaders can manage their workforce with confidence and keep people, projects, and financials in sync.”Since offering the People Platform to customers, hh2 has seen strong adoption from contractors actively running HR, time, and automated payroll within the system. Customers report increased confidence in payroll accuracy, fewer last-minute adjustments, and improved visibility into labor costs before payroll is finalized. Finance teams also note reduced rework in ERP environments, particularly in union, prevailing wage, and multi-jurisdiction operations where compliance errors carry significant risk.The People Platform includes native integrations with leading construction ERPs, allowing workforce and payroll data to flow directly into financial systems without duplicate entry or post-processing. hh2 supports customers through a white-glove implementation model, pairing technology with construction-specific expertise to help teams configure workflows, migrate data, and go live with confidence.The expansion of the People Platform reflects hh2’s broader platform strategy focused on delivering ERP-agnostic, construction-first solutions that scale with contractors as they grow. With labor representing one of the largest and most complex cost drivers for construction firms, hh2 is focused on giving CFOs, controllers, and operations leaders earlier insight into labor exposure without disrupting field workflows.The People Platform integrates with Sage 100 Contractor, Sage 300 CRE, and Sage Intacct, with additional ERP integrations rolling out on an ongoing basis.The expanded People Platform with HCM and automated payroll is available today. To learn more, visit www.hh2.com About hh2hh2 is the construction back-office platform built by contractors, for contractors. With mobile-first tools, flexible approvals, and deep ERP integrations, hh2 connects field data to the office and simplifies how construction teams manage people, payments, and projects without disrupting how they work.

