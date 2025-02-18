Construction Firms Eliminate Multi-Entity Financial Headaches with hh2’s Enhanced Sage Intacct Integration

hh2 automates multi-entity financials in Sage Intacct, eliminating manual adjustments, reducing errors, and ensuring ERP flexibility as contractors scale.

KAYSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managing financials across multiple entities is one of the biggest challenges for growing construction firms. Without seamless integration between job cost data, AP invoices, and payroll, accounting teams spend countless hours manually adjusting transactions—leading to errors, wasted time, and compliance risks.Multi-entity financial management should streamline operations, not create duplicate work, reconciliation issues, or reporting blind spots. Yet, most ERP systems—including Sage Intacct—require manual rework to ensure each invoice and time entry is assigned to the correct business entity. This inefficiency drives delayed financial reporting, payroll bottlenecks, and increased risk of compliance penalties.hh2 Automates Multi-Entity Financials—No More Manual AdjustmentsTo solve this, hh2 Cloud Services has expanded its integration with Sage Intacct Top Level, allowing construction firms to assign invoices and employee time records directly to the correct entity—automatically. This eliminates the need for post-processing adjustments in the ERP, ensuring financial data is accurate from the start."Construction firms demand financial workflows that adapt to their growth, not the other way around. Our enhanced Sage Intacct integration ensures that multi-entity firms can scale with ease," says Todd Juhnke, VP of Sales of hh2 Cloud Services. "This enhanced functionality enables Sage Intacct customers looking for Top Level support the perfect solution, with a few clicks, we’re helping contractors reduce errors, save time, and future-proof their back-office operations."What This Means for Contractors:- Eliminate Manual Adjustments – Assign invoices and time records natively within hh2, ensuring they sync directly to the correct entity.- Reduce Errors & Compliance Risks – Prevent misallocated expenses and payroll discrepancies, keeping financials audit-ready.- Save Time with Automated Coding – AP teams and payroll admins no longer need to manually reconcile entity-level transactions.- Scale Without Disruption – Whether growing through acquisitions, expanding into new regions, or managing diverse business units, hh2 ensures a seamless, scalable financial workflow.Built for the Future: ERP-Agnostic Solutions To Go With YouConstruction firms often change ERPs as they grow, merge, or restructure, but switching financial platforms shouldn’t mean losing historical data or rebuilding workflows from scratch.hh2 is ERP-agnostic, ensuring that contractors can take their financial tools, integrations, and workflows with them—no matter which ERP they use. Whether a firm is on Sage, Trimble, or another system, hh2 provides seamless integrations that enable a smooth transition and preserve mission-critical financial data."We believe contractors should have financial flexibility," adds Juhnke. "Your ERP should support your business, not dictate how you manage payroll, AP, and job costs. With hh2, companies can move between ERPs without disrupting their financial operations."A Competitive Advantage in AP & Payroll AutomationUnlike other solutions that require manual reconciliation, hh2 captures entity-level data natively within Sage Intacct, ensuring that invoices and time records automatically flow into the correct accounts without rework.With multi-entity construction firms losing up to 27% of productivity due to manual financial processes, according to industry studies, hh2’s automation provides a clear competitive edge.Future-Proof Your Construction FinancialsAs construction companies scale and evolve, their financial processes need to grow with them. hh2 ensures that firms never have to rethink their ERP workflows—regardless of size, structure, or expansion plans.About hh2 Cloud Serviceshh2 Cloud Services is a leading provider of construction financial automation solutions that integrate seamlessly with Sage, Trimble, and other industry-leading ERPs. Designed for contractors, by contractors, hh2 helps firms streamline payroll, AP, job cost tracking, and financial reporting with powerful cloud-based tools.For more information, visit www.hh2.com

