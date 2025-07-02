hh2 Announces Strategic Partnership with Penta Software’s STRUXI to Power its Sage Intacct Construction Payroll

By integrating hh2’s technology with Sage Intacct Construction Payroll, we are connecting the back office and the field to help contractors automate manual processes and save time.” — Chad Mathias

KAYSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hh2 Construction Connected (or “hh2”), a cloud-based construction software company, today announced a strategic partnership with Penta Software to integrate its technology within the STRUXI Sage Intacct Construction Payroll solution. hh2 is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.As a result of this partnership, hh2 will sync its Time and Attendance solution with Sage Intacct Construction Payroll. Built with construction and field-based teams in mind, hh2 delivers offline functionality, mobile access, and simple, intuitive time entry workflows.“We are very excited to align our efforts with Penta Software to offer commercial contractors a cohesive Time and Attendance solution,” said Chad Mathias, Chief Revenue Officer at hh2. “By integrating hh2’s technology with Sage Intacct Construction Payroll, we are connecting the back office and the field to help contractors automate manual processes and save time.”hh2’s Time and Attendance solution captures labor in the field, even offline, then routes approved hours to the Sage Intacct Construction Payroll engine in real-time and securely, reducing the need for manual data entry. Job and cost codes sync automatically to ensure work is coded to the right job and minimizing payroll errors. With advanced configurations for job costing, union tracking, certified class tracking and approval routing, hh2’s technology is designed to help ensure payroll remains accurate and compliant.Penta President Nick Lacenski added, "We are thrilled to partner with hh2 as we share the common goal of creating easy, accurate payroll for the complex landscape of the construction industry. By bringing together hh2’s time collection solution with the powerful payroll engine of STRUXI, we believe we will be able to provide users with a seamless experience from time collection in the field to detailed labor cost management, eliminating manual processes, reducing costly errors, and providing insights into job performance."For more information about this partnership and how hh2 integrates with Sage Intacct Construction Payroll, please visit hh2.com.About hh2hh2 is a back-office platform for construction professionals. Built by contractors, for contractors, hh2 simplifies people, payments, and project processes by connecting field data to the office. With mobile-first design, flexible approvals, and integrations with top ERPs—including Sage Intacct Construction—hh2 helps construction companies modernize operations without disrupting their workflows. Learn more at www.hh2.com About STRUXI (Powered by Penta)STRUXI is a cloud-based labor cost management solution built specifically for the construction industry. Designed to eliminate manual processes and costly errors, STRUXI delivers real-time insights that help contractors make data-driven decisions. Backed by over 50 years of Penta Software expertise, STRUXI is purpose-built for construction’s unique labor needs.About CapstreetFounded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Frameworkto help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.