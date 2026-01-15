StoneFly AI Expansion in 2026 Across Storage, Cybersecurity, Backup and DR, and Cloud

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc. (www.iscsi.com), the original innovator of the iSCSI storage protocol and a leader in enterprise storage, HCI, backup and disaster recovery, cloud, and AI storage, begins the new year by reflecting on a transformative 2025 marked by major security innovations, expanded cyber resilience capabilities in storage, HCI, and backup and DR, and multiple industry awards recognizing StoneFly’s leadership in secure, ransomware-proof, air-gapped and immutable, and high-performance data protection solutions.

2025 StoneFly Product and Innovation Highlights

Throughout 2025, StoneFly introduced and enhanced a broad portfolio of solutions designed to address the growing challenges of ransomware, cyber threats, operational complexity, distributed IT environments, and infrastructure modernization.

Agentless Subnet Routing Framework for DR365V

StoneFly delivered a significant upgrade to its DR365V Backup and Disaster Recovery Appliance with the introduction of an agentless subnet routing framework. This innovation eliminates the need for traditional VPNs, port forwarding, and complex firewall configurations when protecting distributed and remote sites.

Using encrypted mesh networking, the framework automatically establishes secure, low-latency tunnels between remote (“robo”) locations and centralized backup infrastructure. The result is simplified deployment, reduced administrative overhead, enhanced security, and seamless backup and recovery across geographically dispersed environments.

365GDR – Unified Cyber Defense, Detection, and Recovery Platform

StoneFly introduced 365GDR, an advanced threat detection and response cybersecurity platform delivering unified XDR, SIEM, MDR, and NDR capabilities to protect enterprises from ransomware, fileless malware, insider threats, SQL injection attacks, brute-force attacks, and behavioral anomalies across endpoints, networks, logs, and workloads.

Available as a standalone security product or as an optional integrated upgrade across StoneFly’s backup, disaster recovery, and storage platforms, 365GDR combines AI-powered threat detection, continuous monitoring, and automated incident response to eliminate security silos. Through a single pane of glass, organizations gain centralized visibility, faster threat containment, proactive threat intelligence, and continuous security posture monitoring.

SA365 – All-in-One XDR and SIEM Security Appliance

StoneFly expanded its security portfolio with SA365, a compact, purpose-built XDR and SIEM security appliance designed to be added seamlessly to existing enterprise environments. Built for on-premises and hybrid deployments, SA365 integrates alongside platforms such as VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Proxmox, and leading data protection solutions including Veeam, Rubrik, Commvault, and Veritas.

Once connected to the network, SA365 delivers centralized visibility and protection across servers, workloads, endpoints, backups, and network traffic—combining plug-and-play deployment, real-time threat detection, automated response, and centralized log management with no cloud dependency. This unified approach reduces complexity, lowers costs, and enables faster threat response from a single security appliance.

Secure Connect Fabric for DR365H

In addition, StoneFly introduced Secure Connect Fabric for DR365H (HYCU-Integrated backup and disaster recovery solution), enabling secure, automated connectivity between branch offices, remote sites, and centralized backup systems—again without VPNs, port forwarding, or firewall changes. This enhancement simplifies protection of distributed environments while strengthening security and resiliency.

Purpose-Built High Availability Appliance for Proxmox

Responding to growing demand for VMware alternatives, StoneFly announced that its Unified Storage and Server High Availability (USS-HA) appliances are now available for Proxmox Virtual Environment (VE).

This solution delivers enterprise-grade high availability, built-in ransomware protection, and simplified migration from VMware, Hyper-V, and other hypervisors. Integrated migration tools and optional professional services help organizations modernize infrastructure, reduce licensing costs, and maintain business continuity with confidence.

Industry Awards and Recognition in 2025

StoneFly’s innovation and leadership were recognized with multiple prestigious awards during 2025:

• DCIG Top 5 Midmarket File-Based Backup Storage (2025–2026)

• DCIG Top 5 Midmarket AWS-compatible S3 Object-Based Backup Storage (2025–2026)

• DCIG Top 5 Midmarket Modern Block Storage (2025–2026)

• CRN® Storage 100 List – Top 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Companies of 2025

As noted by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, StoneFly was recognized for its continued innovation in secure, scalable, and high-performance enterprise storage, with a strong focus on integrated ransomware protection through air-gapped and immutable storage powered by its patented Air-Gapped Vault® technology.

2025 Milestones and Strategic Partnerships

In 2025, StoneFly strengthened its ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. StoneFly became one of a limited number of Proxmox VE partners—and among an even smaller group of Silver Partners— reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-ready, high-availability infrastructure for Proxmox environments.

StoneFly also expanded its collaboration with HYCU, integrating advanced backup, disaster recovery, and security capabilities into its platforms to deliver simplified protection and faster recovery for modern enterprise workloads.

Looking Ahead: StoneFly’s Vision for 2026 and Beyond

Building on the momentum of 2025, StoneFly’s future vision focuses on AI-integrated storage, security, backup, and management. With automated threat detection and response already embedded through SIEM and XDR across its backup, DR, and storage platforms, StoneFly will continue expanding the use of AI to automate protection, improve threat detection, optimize performance, and simplify daily operations.

Future AI enhancements will include integrations with Professional Services Automation (PSA) platforms, Slack, and other LLMs and AI tools to enable automated alerts, ticketing, and workflow management. By unifying AI-driven security, recovery, and storage into cohesive platforms, StoneFly aims to reduce complexity, strengthen cyber resilience, and help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly’s range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads.

