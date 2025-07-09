End-to-End Automated Threat Detection and Response in HYCU Air-Gapped and Immutable Backup and DR Solution

StoneFly announces the addition of advanced Threat Detection and Response capabilities built into the StoneFly DR365H HYCU Backup and DR Appliance.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc. (iscsi.com), a leading innovator in storage, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), backup and disaster recovery (DR), cloud, and AI storage, announces the addition of advanced Threat Detection and Response capabilities built into the StoneFly DR365H HYCU Backup and DR Appliance. The new integrated feature empowers enterprises to defend against sophisticated cyberattacks, reduce risk, and accelerate recovery from ransomware and other security threats—without the complexity of deploying separate security tools.

Proactive Defense for an Evolving Threat Landscape

As hackers increasingly exploit zero-day vulnerabilities, fileless malware, stolen credentials, and SQL vulnerabilities, the need for built-in, automated, and proactive security has never been greater. Enterprises struggle with fragmented security tools, manual processes, and backup environments that lack automated threat detection—resulting in data loss, prolonged downtime, and regulatory non-compliance when ransomware strikes.

The built-in Threat Detection and Response capabilities of the StoneFly DR365H appliance address these challenges head-on, delivering an end-to-end security platform that combines AI-powered detection, automated response with HYCU’s secure backup and DR capabilities in one seamless solution.

Purpose-Built for Enterprise Backup and DR

With deep integration into enterprise environments, the StoneFly DR365H appliance now provides a unified platform for backup, DR, and security—supporting physical, virtual, and cloud workloads, including VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Proxmox, Citrix, and public clouds like Azure and AWS. Its AI-driven threat detection and response capabilities operate seamlessly across hybrid and multi-site deployments, delivering enterprise-grade cyber resilience at scale.

Availability

The enhanced Threat Detection and Response feature is now available as part of the StoneFly DR365H Backup and DR Appliance. For details, visit StoneFly website or contact sales@stonefly.com

About StoneFly

Founded in 2000, StoneFly, Inc. is a recognized leader in enterprise-grade storage, HCI, backup and disaster recovery, cloud, and AI storage solutions. StoneFly pioneered the creation and implementation of the iSCSI storage protocol and continues to innovate in secure, resilient, and scalable data management technologies for modern enterprises.

