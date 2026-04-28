For the Fifth Time, CRN Names StoneFly Among the Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors on the 2026 Storage 100 List

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc. (iSCSI.com), the original innovator of the iSCSI storage protocol and a long-standing developer of enterprise software-defined storage (SDS), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named StoneFly to its 2026 Storage 100 list in the Software-Defined Storage category. This marks the fifth time StoneFly has been recognized on the Storage 100 — a consistent signal that enterprise IT teams are turning to StoneFly for the storage problems the incumbents leave unsolved.

CRN’s annual Storage 100 list highlights the storage vendors driving innovation across software-defined storage, data protection, hyperconverged infrastructure, primary storage, and object and cloud storage. Vendors are evaluated on technology, product depth, and channel relevance — the criteria solution providers and enterprise buyers actually use when shortlisting.

“Recognition from CRN reflects what our enterprise customers already know — storage in 2026 has to do three things at once: survive ransomware, handle AI-scale workloads, and not lock you into a single vendor’s hardware. That’s exactly what Air-Gapped Vault and StoneFusion were built for.”

— Mo Tahmasebi, CEO and Founder, StoneFly, Inc.

Why Enterprise IT Teams Choose StoneFly in 2026

The 2026 recognition lands at a moment when three pressures are converging on enterprise storage decisions: ransomware attacks on storage layers continue to escalate, Broadcom’s VMware licensing changes have forced infrastructure teams to revisit virtualization and storage strategy, and AI workloads are demanding capacity, throughput, and unified access patterns that legacy arrays were never designed for.

StoneFly’s portfolio is built around three principles that map directly to those pressures:

Ransomware resilience that’s architectural, not bolted on. StoneFly’s patented Air-Gapped Vault® technology delivers automated, policy-driven air-gap isolation and immutable WORM storage — so backups, archives, and recovery copies remain unreachable to ransomware even when production is compromised. Air-Gapped Vault supports SEC 17a-4, FINRA, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance requirements and integrates with Veeam, Rubrik, Commvault, HYCU, and Veritas.

One platform for every storage workload. The 8th-generation StoneFusion™ operating system turns any bare-metal or virtual server into enterprise-grade SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage — with integrated data protection, deduplication, replication, and tiering. One OS, one license, one vendor relationship across backup and DR, production, AI pipelines, and compliance archive.

Hardware-agnostic deployment. StoneFly software-defined storage runs on existing x86 infrastructure, on StoneFly appliances, or in hybrid configurations spanning AWS, Azure, and StoneFly Cloud — with certified support for VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Proxmox, and Citrix. No forced rip-and-replace. No appliance-refresh lock-in.

A Channel-First Recognition

Storage 100 is a channel-focused recognition — and StoneFly’s selection is a credit to the partner ecosystem that takes StoneFly into enterprise accounts. StoneFly’s solution providers, MSPs, and resellers can now position the recognition alongside the technology in deal cycles, RFPs, and refresh conversations.

The 2026 Storage 100 list is featured in the April 2026 issue of CRN Magazine and is published online at www.CRN.com/Storage100.

Availability

StoneFly software-defined storage, including the StoneFusion™ operating system, and the Air-Gapped Vault®, is available through StoneFly and its global network of channel partners. To download the 2026 SDS Buyer’s Guide or request a demo, visit stonefly.com/crn-2026.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., founded in 1996 and headquartered in Castro Valley, California, is the original innovator of the iSCSI storage protocol and a trusted provider of enterprise storage, backup and disaster recovery, cloud, AI storage, hyperconverged infrastructure, and data security solutions. The flagship DR365V™ Veeam® Ready backup and disaster recovery appliance, patented Air-Gapped Vault® technology, and the 8th-generation StoneFusion™ operating system power unified SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage — on-premises, in the cloud, and across hybrid environments. StoneFly is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, U.S. government agencies, and market leaders worldwide across healthcare, financial services, government and defense, education, media and entertainment, and manufacturing. StoneFly has been recognized on CRN’s Storage 100 list five times. Learn more at stonefly.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels with our dominant media presence, leading consultative analysis and consulting, and our unparalleled lineup of dynamic events and experiences. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelcompany.com.

//StoneFly™ and StoneFusion™ are trademarks of StoneFly, Inc. Air-Gapped Vault® is a registered trademark of StoneFly, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.