Gov. Pillen Appoints Former Sen. Meyer to fill District 41 Seat

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of former senator Fred Meyer to represent District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature. Meyer will fill the seat vacated by Senator Dan McKeon.

“I am very pleased that Fred has agreed to return to the Legislature and resume his representation for District 41,” said Gov. Pillen. “I’ve had the privilege of knowing Fred a long time. I appointed him in late 2023 and he served during the 2024 legislative session and the special session that summer.

Fred is a deeply committed public servant who will be able to step right into the work of the body, which will be enormously beneficial in achieving important goals during this short legislative session.”

Meyer thanked Gov. Pillen for the opportunity to serve once again in the Legislature and referenced the many familiar faces of senators who attended today’s announcement.

“I believe once you’re in the game, you give it your all, which I promise to do for my fellow senators. I promise to work hard on the issues that are in front of us,” said Meyer. “I pledge to do my best to serve the people of Nebraska and the 41st District.”

Following remarks, Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office to the senator-elect, who was joined by his wife Kay and Speaker of the Legislature John Arch.

Meyer is from St. Paul, Nebraska. He previously represented District 41 from November 2023 until the completion of the term on January 8, 2025. Meyer was a member of the State Board of Education from 1999 to 2010, and during his tenure served as both vice president and president. He most recently also served on the state’s School Finance Review Commission.

His term begins immediately.