From Soldier to Specialist: A Soldier’s Journey Through the DoW SkillBridge Program

For U.S. Army veteran Jhakeil Jackson, the path from active duty to civilian employment began with a single opportunity: the Department of War (DoW) SkillBridge program.

During his time in the Army, Jackson’s career took him across Europe, where he participated in joint multinational exercises, collaborating with partner nations on complex operations. “Training with our partner nations’ military members all over Europe was the peak of my military career,” Jackson said. “I was able to meet and connect with people I otherwise wouldn’t have.”

As Jackson prepared to transition out of the military, he began researching opportunities to put his experience to use in the civilian world. A senior enlisted advisor introduced him to the Army Career Skills Program (CSP), which partners with SkillBridge to connect service members to internships in their desired career fields.

Jhakeil Jackson

Once Jackson attended a Transition Assistance Program briefing, he began exploring the DoW SkillBridge webpage, where he found an opening that perfectly matched his interests — a Paralegal Specialist internship with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP’s) Office of Field Operations (OFO).

“When I reached out to Mr. Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national Veterans Employment Program Manager, he was extremely enthusiastic and quick to respond, even though I was in Germany and he was in Florida,” Jackson said. “He answered every question I had completely and promptly.”

Jackson’s SkillBridge experience proved invaluable.

“There wasn’t one boring day during my internship,” he said. “I was constantly learning— sitting down with other divisions within OFO to understand how their work connected to and supported my own office.”

“There was one major difference Jackson noticed and appreciated about his internship experience versus his military time. ‘As a civilian, your off time truly belongs to you - when you’re off, you’re off.’”

As an intern, Jackson assisted paralegals and legal technicians with daily operations, gaining insight into the intricate processes that ensure cases are handled in accordance with U.S. Code and federal regulations.

“Seeing how things work from the ground up enabled me to understand the duties of a CBP paralegal specialist a lot better,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts, and having the time to see it from all angles really helped me.”

Today, Jackson serves as a paralegal specialist in a permanent position with CBP, where he continues to apply the leadership, precision and teamwork he honed while in uniform.

Jackson encourages fellow service members considering SkillBridge to plan ahead and take initiative.

“Don’t procrastinate,” he advised. “Be aware of every prerequisite and deadline you need to meet before getting an approved internship. Start at least 12 months prior to your Expiration Term of Service date, and don’t hesitate to ask your CBP SkillBridge liaison questions — the more you know, the better off you’ll be.”

Jackson’s commitment and professionalism left a strong impression on his supervisors.

“It is a privilege to welcome Jhakeil Jackson to CBP through the DoW SkillBridge Program,” said the Director, Field Operations for the New York Field Office, Mr. Frank Russo. “Mr. Jackson’s military training imparted a foundation of discipline, integrity, and resilience that is essential for success in our field. The values instilled through his military background are reflected in his performance, and we are proud to have him as part of our Fines, Penalties, and Forfeitures team.”

Jackson hopes his local field office will continue its partnership with SkillBridge.

“This opportunity gave me the ability to show that I’m not only qualified on paper but also in practice,” he said. “I’m grateful to have demonstrated that I can be an asset to the team.”

If you are ready to take the next step in your career through the DoW SkillBridge program, contact Jeff Jack, CBP national VEPM, at Jeffrey.R.Jack@cbp.dhs.gov.