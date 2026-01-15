MOORES LAB AI Expands Advisory Board with Industry Luminaries

MooresLabAI Tom Fitzpatrick Ram Sriharsha

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moores Lab AI ( https://www.mooreslab.ai ), a leader in agentic AI solutions for silicon engineering, is proud to announce the appointment of two distinguished industry experts to its Advisory Board: Tom Fitzpatrick , a globally recognized authority in electronic design automation (EDA), and Ram Sriharsha , a seasoned machine learning innovator and Apache Spark contributor whose experience connects large-scale analytics with advanced AI systems.Tom Fitzpatrick — EDA Standards & AI in Silicon EngineeringTom Fitzpatrick is a long-standing leader in the development of industry-standard methodologies and technologies that underpin modern chip design and verification. Tom is the CEO of Big Fish EDA Consulting, having served until recently as a Strategic Verification Architect at Siemens EDA, and he continues his leadership and supporting roles in the Accellera Portable Stimulus, UVM Mixed Signal (UVM-MS), and SystemVerilog Mixed-Signal Interface (SV-MSI) Working Groups, and is Chair of the IEEE 1800 SystemVerilog Working Group. He is deeply involved with major industry conferences, serving on the DVCon U.S. Steering Committee as Past Chair, and has served on the Executive Committee of the Design Automation Conference (DAC). Tom earned BS/MS degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.Tom’s broad experience, contributions to standards bodies, and knowledge of the EDA industry will be invaluable to the Moores Lab AI team as they pioneer agentic AI solutions for silicon engineering challenges.“I’m excited to join the Moores Lab AI Advisory Board at a time when AI is reshaping how silicon is designed and verified,” said Tom Fitzpatrick. “The company’s focus on agentic AI for EDA workflows promises to empower engineers to tackle complexity with unprecedented efficiency, and I look forward to helping guide this innovation forward.”Ram Sriharsha — Machine Learning, Big Data, and AI at ScaleRam Sriharsha brings deep expertise in machine learning, data analytics, vector databases, and large-scale distributed systems. With a BTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Maryland. Over the course of his career, Ram has held senior ML and AI leadership roles at some of the industry’s most influential technology companies. He served as Chief Technology Officer at Pinecone, Vice President of Engineering at Splunk, and Head of Product at Databricks. At Databricks, he spearheaded development for Apache Spark and for products like Genomics Pipelines for secondary and tertiary processing of genome sequences on top of Apache Spark.Ram’s experience integrating ML systems into mission-critical applications and building platforms that scale will help guide Moores Lab AI in its mission to make chip design faster, more accessible, and more intelligent.“Joining the Advisory Board at Moores Lab AI is an exciting opportunity to help bridge scalable machine learning with real-world engineering challenges,” said Ram Sriharsha. “I’m looking forward to contributing to solutions that harness data and AI to transform the semiconductor engineering ecosystem.”“We’re honored to welcome Tom and Ram to our advisory board,” said Shelly Henry, CEO of Moores Lab AI. “Their combined insights, from standards in verification and EDA to architecting large-scale machine learning systems, will be invaluable as we evolve our agentic AI solutions and pursue our vision of accelerating silicon engineering at scale.”About Moores Lab AIMoores Lab AI is building the next generation of AI tools for silicon engineering. Its agentic AI platform transforms the semiconductor development lifecycle by drastically reducing time to market and engineering cost, without changing existing flows, tools, or documentation.For more information, visit www.mooreslab.ai.Media Contact:media@mooreslab.aiMoores Lab AIAustin, TX

