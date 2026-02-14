MooresLabAI Shelly Henry, CEO, Moores Lab AI Silicon Engineering at the speed of AI

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Delhi — February 13, 2026 — Moores Lab AI ( www.mooreslab.ai ) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shelly Henry, will deliver a keynote address at the Global Business Summit (GBS) 2026 being held at the Taj Palace, highlighting how artificial intelligence is reshaping semiconductor design and opening new long-term opportunities for India’s technology and innovation ecosystem.Henry’s keynote, “The New Silicon Era: How AI Is Redefining Who Gets to Build Chips,” will examine how artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming one of the world’s most complex and capital-intensive industries, and what that shift could mean for India’s ability to compete, build, and lead in advanced computing over the next two decades.Henry will emphasize that for India, this shift represents a historic opportunity to move beyond consumption and assembly toward leadership in advanced computing, custom silicon, and next-generation digital infrastructure, at global scale.For decades, advanced chip design has been slow, extraordinarily expensive, and constrained by a limited pool of highly specialized talent. In his address, Henry will explain why that model is no longer sustainable and why AI is now fundamentally changing the rules. As AI becomes an engineering force multiplier across silicon design, verification, and system integration, it is dramatically compressing development cycles, lowering costs, and reducing dependence on scarce expertise.“AI doesn’t just disrupt markets, it resets who gets to innovate,” said Henry. “We are moving into a world where the ability to develop advanced silicon is no longer limited to a small number of companies or countries. AI is redefining access to innovation itself.”Key themes of the keynote include:• Why chip design has historically been slow, expensive, and talent-constrained, and why that is changing now• AI as an engineering force multiplier across silicon design, verification, and system integration• How lowering the cost of building chips unlocks entirely new industries and applications• What democratized access to advanced silicon could mean for countries like India over the next 20 yearsOp-Ed Published Concurrent with the SummitCoinciding with the Global Business Summit, Henry has also authored a thought leadership op-ed titled “The Century of Change Begins When Silicon Becomes Software,” examining how AI-driven hardware innovation could reshape national competitiveness and long-term technology leadership. In the article, Henry argues that modern innovation is no longer limited by ideas, but by the cost, speed, and rigidity of hardware development. He outlines how agentic AI can collapse the distance between intent and silicon, making custom chips as accessible and iterative as software development once became.Drawing parallels to the software revolution, the op-ed explores how AI-driven abstraction in hardware could decentralize innovation, unlock new industries, and define the next century of technological progress.About Moores Lab AIMoores Lab AI is building the next generation of AI tools for silicon engineering. Its agentic AI platform transforms the semiconductor development lifecycle by drastically reducing time to market and engineering cost, without changing existing flows, tools, or documentation. Learn more at www.mooreslab.ai About the Global Business SummitThe Global Business Summit is one of India’s premier international forums, bringing together global leaders from business, government, and technology to address the most pressing economic and innovation challenges of our time. The summit is hosted annually in New Delhi.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.