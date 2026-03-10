Moores Lab AI and Triple Crown Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Silicon Verification

Silicon Engineering at the Speed of AI

Agentic AI technology will accelerate customers' silicon verification testing cycles and time to market, providing competitive advantage.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moores Lab AI and Triple Crown today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Moores Lab’s VerifAgent™ technology into Triple Crown’s Verification-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering. This collaboration will significantly accelerate verification testing cycles, enabling Triple Crown’s customers to bring complex silicon products to market faster while improving quality and confidence.By incorporating VerifAgent into its service portfolio, Triple Crown will enhance its ability to automate and streamline verification workflows, reduce manual effort, and identify design issues earlier in development. The combined solution leverages advanced AI-driven verification intelligence alongside Triple Crown’s deep domain expertise in hardware engineering and validation.“Our customers are under constant pressure to deliver increasingly complex chips faster and with absolute reliability,” said Sab Guerriero, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Triple Crown. “By incorporating VerifAgent into our VaaS offering, we’re equipping them with cutting-edge capabilities that reduce risk, increase efficiency, and ultimately help them achieve first-silicon success.”“Partnering with Triple Crown represents a powerful step forward in our mission to transform verification through intelligent automation,” said Shelly Henry, CEO of Moores Lab AI. “Their team’s proven track record delivering high-quality engineering services makes them an ideal partner to deploy VerifAgent at scale. Together, we’re giving customers the ability to dramatically shorten verification timelines and accelerate time-to-market for next-generation silicon.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation in semiconductor development and positions both companies at the forefront of AI-enabled engineering services.About Moores Lab AIMoores Lab AI develops advanced artificial intelligence technologies designed to modernize and optimize semiconductor verification and engineering workflows. Its solutions help design teams improve productivity, enhance accuracy, and accelerate product delivery.Media Contact: media@mooreslab.aiAbout Triple CrownTriple Crown is a leading provider of engineering and technology services specializing in hardware design, verification, and system development for high-performance electronics and semiconductor companies.Media Contact: info@tripleco.com

