Moores Lab AI CEO Shares Vision For AI-Powered Silicon Engineering With Global Leaders, including PM Shri Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelly Henry, CEO and Co-Founder of Moores Lab AI , delivered a compelling keynote address at The Times Group’s ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026 (GBS), held February 13–14 in New Delhi, underscoring how artificial intelligence is transforming the semiconductor landscape and enabling a new era of innovation.Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the distinguished roster of speakers at GBS, Asia’s premier leadership forum convening world-class policymakers, business leaders, and innovators. Speaking to the theme “A Decade of Disruption. A Century of Change.”, PM Modi confidently expressed that "Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant startup ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility."Among the other luminaries sharing the stage were Queen Rania AlAbdullah; Charles Michel, Former Prime Minister of Belgium & President Emeritus of the European Council; Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder & Executive Chairman of S4 Capital; David Schwimmer, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group; and Renuka Jagtiani, Co-Founder & Chairwoman of Landmark Group.Henry’s keynote, “The New Silicon Era: How AI Is Redefining Who Gets to Build Chips” focused on the profound impact of AI on semiconductor design and development, an industry historically constrained by time-intensive, costly processes and a limited pool of specialized talent. His address highlighted how AI is dramatically lowering barriers to entry, compressing design cycles, and enabling innovators around the world—including in India—to build advanced silicon with unprecedented speed and scale.“AI doesn’t just disrupt markets, it resets who gets to innovate,” Henry said, emphasizing that democratized access to advanced silicon design could unlock entirely new industries and position countries like India as leaders in next-generation computing and digital infrastructure.In addition to his keynote, Henry participated in the panel, “Innovators Unplugged: No Slides, Just Breakthroughs,” an interactive session featuring leading technologists and futurists fielding live questions from the audience. The wide-ranging discussion explored topics including quantum computing, drug discovery, the unsettling implications of deepfakes on history and truth, brain machine interfaces and AI driven neural mapping, AI’s role in global competitiveness, the future of chip sovereignty, ethical deployment of intelligent systems, and how emerging innovators can translate bold ideas into scalable technologies.Reflecting on the experience, Henry noted that the summit’s format fostered meaningful dialogue between world leaders and innovators, across sectors and borders. He underscored the importance of collaboration among governments, industry leaders, and research communities to shape the next wave of technological transformation.About Shelly HenryShelly Henry is the CEO and Co-Founder of Moores Lab AI, a company pioneering AI-driven silicon engineering tools that accelerate chip design, lower development costs, and broaden access to advanced hardware innovation. Learn more at www.mooreslab.ai.About the Global Business Summit (GBS)The ET NOW Global Business Summit is Asia’s definitive thought leadership forum bringing together global leaders from government, enterprises, academia, and technology to shape the future of innovation, economic growth, and policy.

