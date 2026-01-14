NEBRASKA, January 14 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Advocates for Education Bills

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is building on his track record of advancing legislation aimed at improving the teaching and learning experience in Nebraska’s schools. This year, he is advocating passage of two separate bills – one that aims to remedy portions of LB705 passed in 2023, and the other, which tackles an issue about which he feels strongly – the ability of students to read.

Current law includes a prohibition on the suspension of students in pre-kindergarten through 2nd grade. LB 1053, introduced on the Governor’s behalf by the Education Committee, would restore the ability of school administrators to implement suspension for young students based on their behavior.

“The feedback that I have received from teachers is that their hands are tied when students act out in the classroom. In some cases, the behavior is not just disruptive, it is downright rude and inappropriate, even among our youngest students,” said Gov. Pillen. “This legislation will re-instate a tool that teachers lost with passage of LB705, which is important to managing classroom behavior and creating a positive environment in which all students can learn.”

The second piece of proposed legislation takes direct aim at ensuring students can read by the time they reach the 3rd grade. According to the 2025 Kids Count Data Profile, 72 percent of fourth graders are not proficient in reading. In 2019, the number of non-proficient readers in the state was 63 percent. Nationally, it’s estimated that only 30 percent of fourth graders are proficient in reading.

As proposed in LB1050, students in the 3rd grade shall be tested. Those who cannot adequately read will be required to repeat the grade. Exceptions are established for students in certain situations, like those who receive special education services. Additionally, the bill calls for school districts to create intensive acceleration classes designed to improve the reading skills of students who are held back.

“The 3rd grade is a critical milestone for young readers. It is the point where you transition from learning to read to reading to learn,” noted Gov. Pillen. “We must send our kids into the fourth grade with an adequate comprehension, so they can continue to learn going forward. Otherwise, they have no chance.”

Gov. Pillen has long advocated for programs aimed at boosting reading, including his launch of READ Nebraska Program through the Department of Economic Development (DED). Established in 2023, the program has provided grants to youth mentoring organizations that focus on improving the reading levels of elementary school children.

Most recently, the Nebraska Legislature approved $4.8 million in funding to the READ Nebraska Program in FY 2025-2026 and FY 2026-2027. In August, DED announced that 16 youth mentoring organizations would receive grants to support reading initiatives in the 2025-2026 academic year.