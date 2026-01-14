NEBRASKA, January 14 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Presents Bill Eliminating Outdated Agency Reports

LINCOLN, NE – Following successful efforts to reduce red tape, eliminate outdated and defunct regulatory requirements and essentially ‘clean out the closets,’ Governor Jim Pillen is bringing new legislation this session to create more efficiencies for state agencies. Introduced on his behalf by Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, LB 1048 builds on the passage of LB 376 from last year.

LB 376 eliminated 28 outdated reports and modified eight others that were submitted regularly by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). LB 1048 expands that effort, calling for the elimination or consolidation of outdated and necessary reports across all state agencies.

“I am grateful to Speaker Arch for his leadership in bringing legislation that that will improve government efficiency and make government more responsive to the concerns of all Nebraskans,” said Gov. Pillen. “This bill reflects one of the core values of my Administration -- to run government like a business. By reducing bureaucracy and boosting productivity, we are improving outcomes and ensuring government works better for the people it’s supposed to serve.”

In addition to reducing the number of reports produced by agencies, last year, Gov. Pillen signed LB346, also introduced by Speaker Arch at his request. As a result, approximately 40 boards, commissions, committees and other entities were combined or eliminated. In many cases, the work performed by those entities was duplicative or already carried out by a state agency.

The text of LB 1048 can be found here.