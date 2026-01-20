Mariposa Streamlines Payroll Processing for Home Care Agencies with Viventium Integration

Now home care agencies can generate Viventium-specific payroll reports directly from Mariposa

Payroll should not require agencies to rebuild the same files every pay period. With Viventium-specific payroll reports, agencies now have a faster, more reliable way to process payroll.” — Jim Lightsey, CEO & Founder of Mariposa Technologies, Inc.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mariposa, the modern choice for home care software, today announced that it has added a significant new feature to its platform - the ability to streamline payroll processing by enabling home care agencies to generate Viventium-specific payroll reports directly from Mariposa.

Payroll preparation remains one of the most time-consuming administrative tasks for home care agencies, particularly those managing complex pay structures, variable schedules, and multi-state operations. Viventium is widely recognized as the healthcare industry’s trusted ally for payroll, HR, and compliance, combining innovative solutions with deep expertise, helping organizations hire and retain care staff, improve the employee experience, and drive measurable value.

Mariposa’s new integration with Viventium simplifies payroll processing by allowing agencies to produce payroll files aligned with Viventium’s import requirements — eliminating manual formatting and spreadsheet rework. Rather than relying on rigid exports or custom-built spreadsheets, agencies can now generate payroll-ready files from finalized data in Mariposa, helping reduce errors and shorten payroll cycles.

New capabilities include:

• Viventium-Specific Payroll Reports – Generate payroll files aligned with Viventium’s payroll import structure, reducing the need for manual adjustments.

• Streamlined Payroll Processing – Export payroll-ready files directly from Mariposa to accelerate payroll cycles.

• Improved Accuracy – Ensure payroll reports reflect finalized hours and pay data, minimizing errors before submission.

• Operational Scalability – Support growing agencies with increasingly complex payroll requirements.

The integration with Viventium reflects Mariposa’s ongoing commitment to eliminating operational friction for home care agencies so care teams spend less time on administration and more time supporting caregivers and families. Viventium’s solutions are designed to simplify administrative tasks so care staff can focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional care and rediscovering joy in their work. “At Viventium, we understand the unique challenges care providers face because we live and breathe this industry,” said Navin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Viventium.

The Mariposa–Viventium payroll processing integration is available immediately to Mariposa customers.

To learn more, visit https://mariposa.care

About Mariposa Technologies, Inc.

Mariposa Technologies, Inc designs technology and tools that support better care coordination at every stage of aging. The free Mariposa app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, helps individuals and families stay informed, organized, and connected as care needs evolve.

Mariposa offers two solutions for care providers. Mariposa Complete is a full private duty home care software platform that supports scheduling, care delivery, and day-to-day agency operations. Mariposa Reach is a care management solution designed to work alongside existing home care and senior living systems, enabling providers to engage families earlier, improve care coordination, and extend support beyond active care episodes. All Mariposa solutions are HIPAA-compliant and designed to be portable across care settings.

About Viventium

Viventium is your ally for healthcare workforce solutions. Our tailor-made payroll, HR, and compliance platform simplifies the complexities of healthcare staffing so you can focus on what matters most – providing compassionate care. With industry-specific expertise and unparalleled support, we help you hire, retain, and empower healthcare staff while ensuring compliance and efficiency.

