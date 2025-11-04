With Its New Mariposa Reach Offering, Mariposa Bridges the Gap Between Pre-Care and Care Management

Empowering Families Before the First Visit

Mariposa Technologies, Inc. today announced Mariposa Reach, a new stand-alone care management tool to support home care agencies before and after care begins.

With Mariposa Reach, now agencies can extend their value beyond hours and visits to become trusted partners in every stage of a senior's care journey.” — Jim Lightsey, Founder & CEO of Mariposa Technologies, Inc.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed to work alongside the software agencies already use, Mariposa Reach gives home care providers an immediate way to strengthen - or initiate - pre-care engagement and ongoing care management services for the prospects and clients they serve.

Mariposa Reach also marks an important expansion of Mariposa’s offerings. It extends beyond Mariposa Complete, the company’s full-service home care software replacement. In doing so, it allows Mariposa to meet agencies wherever they are in their digital journey.

While initially focused on the home care sector, Mariposa Reach’s flexible framework supports partners across the broader senior care continuum — including senior care advisors, communities, and patient engagement programs that help older adults remain connected and supported at home.

Engaging Families and Streamlining Care Before the First Visit

During the pre-care stage of the client journey — before the first shift is ever scheduled — Mariposa Reach helps agencies capture client needs, document goals, and align family expectations. Its interactive digital care plan and secure communication tools transform what was once a paper-heavy, fragmented process into a collaborative, transparent experience.

Families, caregivers, and agency staff can now work together before services even begin, ensuring a confident, informed care start and a smoother onboarding experience for everyone involved.

Empowering Families and Care Circles Throughout the Care Journey

Once care begins, Mariposa Reach becomes a shared space where families, loved ones, and others involved in their care can stay connected and informed. It helps family caregivers activate their broader care circle, stay aligned on daily needs, and anticipate what’s next.

By organizing care plans, updates, and resources in one place, Mariposa Reach gives families a tool to better navigate health and life transitions — supporting both the individual receiving care and those who provide it.

A System for the Human Side of Home Care

Home care’s next frontier is connection — not just between caregiver and client, but across their entire circle of care. Now, there's a tool agencies can use to start building that connection with prospective clients before they seek a formal care relationship.

A New Era of Connected Care

With Mariposa Reach, agencies can manage pre-care and care management with the same ease and intelligence they apply in active care delivery — unlocking new opportunities for family engagement, retention, and growth.

About Mariposa Technologies, Inc.

Mariposa designs technology and tools to make life better at every stage. Our consumer-driven mobile and web solution orchestrates and integrates the network of services and support that work together to help seniors age in place safely and comfortably

With both Mariposa Complete and Mariposa Reach, the company now offers the most flexible and comprehensive suite of solutions in the home care industry — serving the full spectrum of agencies from independent operators to multi-location networks.

Mariposa is a member of the American Heart Association Innovators Network and partners with leading technology providers to advance the future of connected care.

