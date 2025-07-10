Mariposa Technologies, Inc Introduces New Brand Mantra: Care Better Together

The Mariposa Difference - Enabling Seniors, their Families and Homecare Agencies to Care Better Together

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With age, many of us need help - just a little on some days, more on others. The types and intensity of help needed vary and often require more than one person to get it all done, leading to a potentially fragmented experience for all involved. The difficulties of assessing a senior’s care needs and communicating and coordinating with family and professional caregivers can make senior care frustrating, disjointed, and unfulfilling for all involved.

Why ‘Care Better Together’ Fits

Mariposa is the only personal care platform and app built on the belief that engaging seniors’ family, friends, and formal and informal caregivers in their care leads to better care and better outcomes. This core belief is encapsulated in the brand's updated mantra, “Care Better Together”, since Mariposa empowers everyone involved in a senior’s care to do just that.

Mariposa enables families and homecare agencies to collaborate on delivering seniors’ care experiences so that they are able to provide better, more coherent care, individually and together.

Empowering Seniors and Their Families to Care Better Together

The mariposa.care app is unique in how it allows the range of people involved in a senior’s wellness to be involved in their care, while also ensuring seniors’ privacy, ownership and control over their information. It helps clarify who is on-point for addressing specific care needs, and makes it easy to schedule and monitor their fulfillment. Families can personalize a senior’s daily care to accommodate their specific preferences (e.g., favorite activities, foods, TV shows) and needs (e.g., medication and other reminders), as well as their family’s wishes. In these ways, it’s easy for family and friends to stay engaged and involved in their senior’s care, for agency and other caregivers to focus on the senior and not search for notes in a paper carebook, and for seniors to retain their identity, their privacy and their dignity as they age.

Mariposa also makes it easy for families to collaborate with one of Mariposa’s participating homecare agency partners in developing their senior’s care plan, requesting a caregiver, and managing their care. By facilitating alignment among all involved in a senior’s care and wellness, the app improves outcomes and increases everyone’s satisfaction with the experience.

Supporting Homecare Agencies in Caring Better Together

Mariposa provides agencies with a robust, HIPAA compliant private duty software solution that streamlines homecare agency operations. Our open architecture gives agencies the freedom to choose from best-of-breed solutions that uplevel their operations at no additional cost. Our software enhances the whole client experience so seniors age in place longer, more comfortably and more safely, and family member and caregiver satisfaction and retention are higher.

As the new Mariposa brand mantra promises, with Mariposa, everyone involved in a senior’s care can Care Better Together.

About Mariposa Technologies, Inc – Mariposa Technologies, Inc designs technology and tools that make life better at every stage. The free mariposa.care app is available in the App Store and Google Play. The Mariposa platform is available on a subscription basis to homecare agencies and senior living communities for scheduling, delivering and managing in-home personal care services. Both are HIPAA compliant and portable across care settings.

For more information about Mariposa Technologies, Inc, contact info@mariposa.care

