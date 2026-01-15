AMC Global expands ResponseCash® Purchaser Follow-Up (PFU™) solution with AI-moderated interviews

PFU QualClips-AI™ adds fast, in-the-moment qualitative depth to launch-phase insight

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, a custom, full-service market research firm specializing in launch phase consumer insights, announced an enhancement to its ResponseCash PFU™ launch-phase research solution with the addition of qualitative AI-moderated video interviews, PFU QualClips-AI™. This new offering enables brands to access deeper, real-world purchaser insight within hours of launch.

AMC Global’s ResponseCash PFU captures feedback from verified purchasers within days of a product reaching shelves, grounding insights in real buying behavior. With proprietary artificial intelligence integrated into the workflow, the PFU QualClips-AI solution adds AI-moderated video interviews that introduce qualitative depth to enhance early launch decision-making. Responses are automatically transcribed, creating structured insight alongside purchaser video feedback.

The combined approach links purchase behavior with in-the-moment decision context, revealing how the experience felt and why choices were made. Together, these inputs provide a more complete and timely view of early launch performance.

Brand and product teams can engage a select number of verified purchasers to participate in AI-moderated video interviews immediately after launch. Once the preset quota of interviews is obtained, AMC's team of researchers will quickly generate insights summaries, extract direct quotes and create video highlight reels within minutes. These early findings provide a rapid market pulse, offering an initial read on how a product is landing while the full, traditional quantitative PFU research continues in parallel.

“Early in a launch, teams are not just looking for confirmation, they are looking for direction,” said Erin Russeck, Chief Research Officer at AMC Global. “This approach helps brands understand what is resonating, what is unclear and where small adjustments can have a meaningful impact before momentum is lost.”

The AI-moderated video interviews are well suited for agile launch optimization, as well as packaging and messaging refinement. By reducing reliance on traditionally scheduled moderated sessions, brands can move from insight to action faster without sacrificing rigor.

PFU QualClips-AI™reflects AMC Global’s continued investment in tools that connect real behavior with real human feedback, helping brands make confident, timely decisions when launch momentum matters most.

