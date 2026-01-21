Newberg, Oregon Red Light and Intersection Speed Photo Enforcement Program Relaunches with Advanced Technology

NovoaGlobal D-Armor for Automated Photo Enforcement City of Newberg, Oregon NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo NovoaGlobal Photo Enforcement Systems in Newberg, OR NovoaGlobal Photo Enforcement Systems along roadside in Newberg, OR

Drivers Reminded to Change Dangerous Driving Habits

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is dedicated to promoting safer driving behaviors and protecting our community by reducing speeding and red-light violations.” — Chief Jeff Kosmicki, Newberg-Dundee Police Department

NEWBERG, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Newberg relaunches its red light and intersection speed photo enforcement program to encourage safe driving at dangerous intersections. City officials worked with vendor NovoaGlobal to install advanced red light and speed photo enforcement technology at the most dangerous intersection.Photo Traffic Enforcement is a safety program focused on changing driver behavior at red light intersections through a comprehensive approach involving engineering, education and enforcement. The goal of photo enforcement is to increase safety for all, especially our most vulnerable road users like pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. Studies have shown that photo enforcement systems have been effective in reducing the number of speeding and red-light violations.Newberg’s photo enforcement systems were initially installed in October 2024, but unresolved issues led the city to terminate the vendor. The city relaunched the program with a competitive bidding process under new procurement rules, awarding the new contract to NovoaGlobal.Photo enforcement is an integral tool in Newberg’s efforts to increase and promote traffic safety. Photo enforcement specifically targets red light and intersection speed violations at designated intersections. The new NovoaGlobal photo enforcement systems are located at the 99W and Villa Road (northbound and westbound) intersection, within city limits.The photo enforcement program includes “photo enforced” signage to alert drivers of the photo enforce-ment and raises public awareness so that drivers change their dangerous driving habits before committing a red light and intersection speed violation. If a motorist commits a violation, they will receive a payable notice of citation with the following fines:Red Light Violations:A driver's failure to obey a traffic control device is a Class B traffic violation that carries a fine of $265Speed Violations:For a speeding violation identified through the photo enforcement system, fines range from $165 to $440.“We have launched new red-light and intersection speed enforcement systems at the 99W and Villa Road intersection in Newberg to improve roadway safety and save lives,” said Sergeant Eric Ronning, Newberg-Dundee Photo Enforcement Project Manager. “Drivers are urged to slow down, pay attention at signalized intersections, and be prepared to stop. Angle, or T-bone, crashes—often caused by running red lights—are amongst the most dangerous types of collisions. These crashes most often seriously impact passengers, occupants of the other vehicle, and pedestrians. Red-light running and speeding are preventable, and safer driving choices can protect everyone on our roadways.”The following dangerous intersection is being monitored in Newberg:99W West Bound and Villa RoadVilla Road Northbound and 99WIn 2023, in the U.S 1086 people were killed, and more than 135,000 were injured in crashes involving red-light running. The Insurance Industry for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that about half of red-light running crash deaths involve pedestrians, cyclists and occupants in vehicles struck by the red-light runners.If a driver runs a red light or speeds through the intersection, a Notice of Citation is sent to the registered owner from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Citation, and all photo and video evidence will be available online at www.zerofatality.com for the driver/registered owner to review.“Our mission is to keep everyone safe on Newberg’s roadways and prevent serious injuries and loss of life,” said Newberg-Dundee Police Chief Jeff Kosmicki. “The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is dedicated to promoting safer driving behaviors and protecting our community by reducing speeding and red-light violations. Photo intersection enforcement technology is one of the tools we use to encourage safer choices and improve roadway safety for all.”Installation of additional speed and red-light cameras has also been approved by ODOT at 1st and Main and plans are underway for that intersection as well.For more information about Newberg’s Photo Enforcement Program visit:

