City of Lake Helen, Florida Launches School Zone Speed Safety Initiative

This warning period is a great time to build safer habits together. When we all slow down and stay alert, we help protect the children and families who make Lake Helen such a special place.” — Chief Robert Mullins, Lake Helen Police Department

LAKE HELEN , FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Lake Helen, Florida announces the launch of its new School Zone Speed Safety Program, beginning with a 30-day warning period starting Monday, January 12th. This grace period is designed to educate the public about newly installed automated speed enforcement systems near Volusia Pines Elementary School, located on Westbound and Eastbound East Kicklighter Road, Southbound South Prevatt Avenue and Northbound Lake Helen Osteen Road.These roads were chosen because of speeding complaints, observations and speed studies. The warning phase aims to promote full compliance with posted school zone speed limits before any civil penalties are issued. Enforcement is part of the City’s broader commitment to keeping students and school zones safe.“This 30-day warning period demonstrates our ongoing commitment to public education and community safety,” said Chief Robert Mullins, Lake Helen Police Department. “We want to ensure drivers recognize the dangers of speeding in school zones and have sufficient time to adjust their driving habits before citations begin. Protecting the lives of our children remains our highest priority.”Alarming Speed Data Prompts ActionThe program was launched in response to data showing excessive speeding in school zones. While enforcement is the best way to get drivers to comply with any law, it is impossible for police to be everywhere. An initial speed study at Volusia Pines Elementary School, conducted by NovoaGlobal® , revealed an average above 800 speeding violations per day, underscoring the urgent need for continuous enforcement.How the Program WorksDuring the 30-day warning phase:• Advanced traffic enforcement cameras will monitor vehicle speeds in the designated school zones.• No fines will be issued during this warning period.Beginning February 11, 2025 – after the 30-day period, civil penalties of $100 will be assessed for violations. These citations are civil, similar to a parking ticket, and will not impact driving records or insurance (no points).Community Partnership for Safer StreetsThe program, developed in partnership with NovoaGlobal, uses reliable, advanced automated technology to detect and document violations objectively—ensuring consistent enforcement in areas where children are most vulnerable.“We’re asking everyone—whether you live here or are just passing through—to watch for school zone signs and flashing lights,” said Chief Mullins. “This warning period is a great time to build safer habits together. When we all slow down and stay alert, we help protect the children and families who make Lake Helen such a special place.”

