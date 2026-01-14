Golpo AI Unveils Redesigned Interface and Powerful New Video Creation Features

Platform update introduces redesigned UI, custom narration, and media integration features

TRACY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golpo AI, a Stanford-founded, Y Combinator-backed AI video creation platform , today announced a major product update featuring a redesigned user interface and a set of powerful new capabilities that give users greater creative control over AI-generated videos.The update introduces a cleaner, more intuitive user experience along with new features that allow users to add their own narration, insert custom media, and record screen walkthroughs with audio. These enhancements significantly expand how creators, educators, and business teams make explainer and whiteboard videos , without traditional video production complexity.A Redesigned Interface Built for Speed and SimplicityGolpo AI’s new user interface has been rebuilt to streamline the entire video creation workflow. From content upload to final export, users can navigate the platform more intuitively, edit faster, and manage projects with greater ease. The redesigned UI reduces the learning curve for new users while improving efficiency for teams producing videos at scale.“Our focus was to remove friction from the video creation process,” said Shraman Kar, CTO of Golpo AI. “The new interface allows users to move from idea to finished video faster than ever, without needing technical or design expertise.”New Feature HighlightsOwn NarrationUsers can now upload or record their own voice narration to replace AI-generated voiceovers. This enables teachers, trainers, and creators to maintain a personal tone and teaching style while still leveraging Golpo’s automated video generation.Insert User-Created Videos and Images (Beta)Golpo AI now supports inserting user-created videos and images directly into AI-generated videos. Creators can blend real-world footage, diagrams, screenshots, product visuals, or classroom recordings with Golpo’s animations to create richer and more contextual storytelling.Screen Recording with Audio (Beta)With the new screen recording feature, users can capture walkthroughs, software demos, presentations, or tutorials, complete with audio and seamlessly insert them as clips into their final video. This is ideal for product demos, onboarding guides, training walkthroughs, and instructional content.“These new features bring together AI automation and human creativity,” said Shreyas Kar, Co-Founder of Golpo AI. “Users can now combine AI-generated structure with their own narration, visuals, and screen recordings to create truly personalized videos.”Designed for Multiple Use Cases and PersonasGolpo AI’s new capabilities are built to serve a wide range of professionals:YouTube Content Creators and Video Influencers can rapidly produce professional, faceless videos without cameras, microphones, or editing software. Golpo AI enables consistent content creation and supports one-click translation, allowing creators to reach global audiences effortlessly.Educators and Course Instructors can convert lesson plans, slides, and lecture notes into complete animated video lessons in minutes. Automatic narration, subtitles, and multi-language support help instructors reach learners across different levels and regions while saving hours of manual editing.Corporate Training and L&D Managers can transform PDFs, PowerPoints, and training documents into engaging video modules without expensive video shoots. Training content can be updated as easily as editing a document and localized instantly for global teams.HR Managers and Onboarding Specialists can automate polished onboarding and policy videos, ensuring a consistent experience for every employee. Golpo AI reduces repetitive live sessions and enables easy updates and multilingual delivery for distributed workforces.Marketing and Advertising Teams can generate promotional and ad videos in minutes from product descriptions or landing pages. Golpo AI allows rapid experimentation with multiple variations for A/B testing and supports brand-aligned visuals and localization for international campaigns.Internal and Corporate Communications Teams can replace lengthy documents and slide decks with concise animated video updates. Golpo AI helps increase employee engagement by delivering important messages clearly, consistently, and at scale.Expanding What’s Possible with AI Video CreationWith the redesigned interface and new feature set, Golpo AI enables users to combine documents, AI-generated visuals, personal narration, screen recordings, and custom media into a single cohesive video, using one platform. The update reinforces Golpo AI’s commitment to making professional video creation accessible, fast, and scalable.The new features are being rolled out progressively, with beta access available to select users.About Golpo AIGolpo AI is a next-generation AI video creation platform that transforms text, documents, and presentations into engaging explainer and whiteboard videos. Founded by Stanford graduates and backed by Y Combinator, Golpo AI empowers educators, enterprises, and creators worldwide to communicate ideas through clear, visual storytelling.For more information or to explore the new features, visit video.golpoai.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.