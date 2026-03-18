Golpo AI Launches Golpo Canvas and Pen-in-Hand Animation to Turn Documents into Whiteboard Videos in Minutes

Golpo Canvas + Pen in Hand Animation just dropped. Turn onboarding docs, lesson plans, or marketing briefs into whiteboard videos in minutes.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golpo AI Launches Golpo Canvas and Pen-in-Hand Animation to Turn Documents into Whiteboard Videos in MinutesNew update helps educators, marketers, and HR & L&D teams instantly convert lesson plans, onboarding docs, and marketing briefs into engaging AI-generated whiteboard videos.TRACY, CA, March 16, 2026 Golpo AI, an AI-native explainer video platform built to simplify how people communicate complex ideas, today announced the launch of Golpo Canvas along with a new Pen-in-Hand Animation style. The update enables users to convert documents, prompts, and scripts into structured whiteboard explainer videos in minutes.Educators. Marketers. HR & L&D teams — this one’s for you. Golpo Canvas + Pen in Hand Animation just dropped. Turn onboarding docs, lesson plans, or marketing briefs into whiteboard videos in minutes.Golpo AI is an advanced AI video maker and AI powered video creation tool designed to transform written information into clear, engaging visual stories. As a text to video AI platform, Golpo automatically structures ideas, generates visuals, animates scenes, and produces narration—helping organizations communicate knowledge faster and more effectively.Golpo AI also introduces a new recording capability that allows users to record themselves directly through their webcam while the platform automatically generates time-aligned whiteboard animations. The speaker appears in an inset alongside synchronized visuals, creating a more engaging and personalized video format. This is especially useful for video newsletters, corporate training sessions, educators explaining concepts, and assigning tasks.The launch of Golpo Canvas introduces a flexible editing workspace that allows teams to customize every scene of their videos. Combined with the new Pen-in-Hand animation style, the platform makes it easier than ever to make whiteboard videos and create explainer videos from existing content.Organizations and creators can explore the platform and make whiteboard videos or create explainer videos instantly using Golpo’s AI-powered video generation engine.Transform Documents into Videos InstantlyTraditional video production typically requires multiple steps including scripting, animation, recording voiceovers, and editing. Golpo AI simplifies this process by functioning as a powerful AI text to video generator and document to video converter.Users can upload documents such as PDFs, lesson notes, or slide decks and convert them directly into animated explainer videos. The platform can even turn PowerPoint into video, eliminating the need to redesign presentations manually.As an AI explainer video maker and whiteboard video generator, Golpo automatically converts structured information into visual storytelling. The system analyzes the content, breaks it into logical scenes, and generates visuals that progressively explain each concept.This approach helps users make explainer videos faster while maintaining clarity and consistency across educational, marketing, and corporate communication.Golpo Canvas: A New Editing ExperienceThe introduction of Golpo Canvas gives users a visual workspace where they can refine their AI-generated videos. The Canvas interface allows creators to edit scenes, adjust animations, and customize storytelling flow.With Canvas, users can:Edit scenes and visuals frame-by-frameModify narration and script structureCustomize diagrams and illustrationsApply multiple animation stylesControl pacing and storytelling flowRecord webcam videos with synchronized, time-aligned whiteboard animations and speaker insetThis new editing layer transforms Golpo from a simple text to video AI generator into a complete AI storytelling platform for creating professional explainer videos.Pen-in-Hand Animation: Classic Whiteboard StyleThe newly released Pen-in-Hand animation style recreates the familiar look of a hand drawing diagrams on a whiteboard. This format is widely used in educational videos and training content because it helps viewers follow complex ideas step-by-step.The animation simulates a pen or marker drawing visuals in real time, creating an engaging AI generated whiteboard animation experience that feels natural and instructional.This capability positions Golpo as a powerful whiteboard animation AI tool that allows anyone to generate professional whiteboard-style videos without design or animation expertise.For teams searching online for how to create whiteboard animation videos, Golpo now provides a simple AI-driven solution.Built for Educators, Marketers, and Corporate TeamsGolpo AI was designed for professionals who regularly explain ideas to others.For EducatorsGolpo serves as an AI tool for teachers, enabling educators to convert lesson plans, lecture notes, and STEM explanations into engaging visual learning content.Teachers can quickly generate whiteboard lessons that simplify complex topics and improve student engagement.Educators can also record themselves explaining concepts while Golpo generates synchronized animations, making lessons more interactive and engaging.For MarketersMarketing teams can use Golpo as part of their AI video marketing tools stack. Product descriptions, blog posts, and campaign ideas can be transformed into animated explainer videos for websites, social media, and presentations.This allows brands to scale video creation while maintaining consistent messaging.This also enables marketers to create personalized video newsletters and communication using webcam recordings combined with AI-generated visuals.For HR & L&D TeamsCorporate training departments can convert onboarding guides, policy documents, and internal communications into structured training videos.By turning static documents into short explainer videos, organizations can improve employee understanding and retention.Trainers can record onboarding sessions or internal training content with real-time visual explanations, improving clarity, engagement, and retention.AI-Powered Storytelling for Modern CommunicationGolpo’s technology combines structured reasoning with visual storytelling to deliver clear explanations.Instead of relying on manual animation workflows, the platform uses AI powered storytelling to analyze written content and automatically generate visual narratives.The result is a system that functions as both an AI whiteboard video generator and an intelligent storytelling engine capable of producing educational, marketing, and training videos.As companies increasingly adopt video communication, Golpo provides a scalable way to transform written knowledge into visual content.With the addition of webcam recording and synchronized animation, Golpo bridges the gap between human-led presentations and AI-powered visual storytelling.Growing Momentum in AI Video CreationGolpo AI continues to expand its platform following the recent launch of Golpo 2.0 and the company’s $4.1 million seed funding round.Founded by Stanford AI researchers Shraman Kar and Shreyas Kar, the company focuses on building AI systems that simplify complex communication.

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