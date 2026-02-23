Golpo AI Launches Golpo 2.0 and Announces $4.1M Seed Round to Advance AI-Native Explainer Video Creation

Golpo introduces Golpo 2.0, an AI-native video platform enabling teams to create explainer videos and make whiteboard videos from documents and prompts.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golpo (YC S25) today announced the launch of Golpo 2.0, alongside news that the company has raised a $4.1M seed round to expand its AI-native platform designed to create explainer videos and make whiteboard videos directly from documents, prompts, or scripts.While cinematic video models focus on visual spectacle, Golpo is built specifically for communication workflows. Its AI engine automatically structures narratives, generates visuals, animates scenes, and adds voiceover, enabling users to make explainer videos in minutes without traditional production tools.With the launch of Golpo 2.0, the system delivers improved accuracy, deeper technical understanding, and enhanced reasoning about diagrams, workflows, and structured content. The platform supports frame-by-frame editing and can generate up to one hour of coherent AI video, designed for users who need to create explainer videos at scale.Built for Communication, Not Just Cinematic OutputGolpo 2.0 focuses on clarity and structured storytelling rather than cinematic effects. The system is designed to transform educational materials, training documents, and technical scripts into whiteboard-style explainer videos that prioritize understanding and information delivery.The upgraded engine demonstrates improved reasoning across people, objects, diagrams, and processes, allowing users to make whiteboard videos that accurately represent complex subject matter.The platform works across 40+ languages and is designed to be significantly more cost-efficient, enabling organizations to make explainer videos without the high costs typically associated with AI video generation.Key Capabilities in Golpo 2.0AI-native workflow that turns documents, prompts, or scripts into editable videosFrame-by-frame editable timeline for structured storytellingSupport for up to one hour of coherent AI video outputMultilingual video generation across 40+ languagesUp to 45x lower production cost compared to conventional AI video approachesAdoption Across Education and EnterpriseEducators are using Golpo to create lessons at scale, transforming curriculum materials into engaging visual content. Enterprises are using the platform to convert onboarding, compliance, and documentation into training videos, often replacing slide decks with animated explainers.By allowing teams to create explainer videos and make whiteboard videos quickly, Golpo 2.0 supports a wide range of use cases, including internal communications, marketing explainers, and product walkthroughs.About GolpoGolpo is an AI-native video creation platform founded by Stanford AI researchers Shraman Kar and Shreyas Kar. Backed by Y Combinator, the company focuses on helping educators, creators, and enterprises transform documents, prompts, and scripts into structured explainer and whiteboard videos. Golpo’s platform is designed to simplify how organizations communicate complex ideas through AI-generated visual storytelling, supporting multilingual content creation and scalable video production workflows.

