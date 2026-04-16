Golpo AI ‘Own Narration’ Feature Enables Users to Upload Audio, Video, or Record Live for AI-Generated Explainer Videos

Golpo AI's "Own Narration" Feature

Golpo AI Launches “Own Narration” Feature, Enabling Users to Upload Audio, Video, or Record Live for AI-Generated Explainer Videos

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golpo AI today announced the rollout of its highly anticipated “ Own Narration ” feature, giving users full control over video voiceovers by allowing them to upload audio, upload video, or record narration live, while the platform automatically generates synchronized visuals.This release marks a major step forward in AI-powered video creation , enabling educators, marketers, corporate teams, and creators to transform existing content into polished explainer videos without re-recording or editing visuals manually.A New Level of Creative ControlGolpo AI is widely known for automatically generating scripts, narration, and visuals from simple prompts. With the introduction of Own Narration, users can now replace AI-generated voiceovers with their own recordings, while still leveraging Golpo’s intelligent visual generation engine.When the feature is enabled, Golpo stops generating narration and instead builds the entire video around the user-provided audio. The platform transcribes, understands, and visually interprets the narration to create synchronized, context-aware animations.Four Ways to Use Own NarrationThe feature introduces four flexible input methods designed for different workflows:1. Upload Audio FilesUsers can upload voiceovers in formats such as MP3, WAV, or M4A. Golpo transcribes the audio and generates visuals that match the narration, preserving the original voice exactly as recorded.Use cases include:AI-generated voiceovers from tools like ElevenLabs or text-to-speech platformsPodcast repurposing into visual contentMultilingual narration for global audiencesMaintaining a consistent brand voice across videos2. Upload Existing VideosGolpo also accepts video files (MP4, MOV, etc.), extracts the audio track, and generates entirely new visuals based on the spoken content.Ideal for:Zoom recordings and training sessionsOutdated marketing videos needing refreshed visualsConference talks and keynote presentationsInternal training and onboarding recordings3. Record Audio DirectlyUsers can record narration in real time using their device’s microphone. This eliminates the need for external tools or file transfers, making rapid video creation seamless.Best suited for:Quick explainersInternal communication videosFast iteration workflows4. Record with WebcamThe webcam recording option captures both video and audio, allowing users to appear on screen while Golpo generates supporting visuals.Perfect for:Personal branding and thought leadershipOnline courses and tutorialsSales outreach and personalized messagingIntelligent Visual Generation Powered by AIRegardless of the input method, Golpo AI automatically processes the narration, understands the context, and generates visuals that align with the spoken content. This allows users to convert raw recordings into engaging, professional-quality videos in minutes.Users can further customize their videos with options such as:Video styles: Golpo Canvas or Golpo Sketch (whiteboard style)Color settings and background musicVideo duration and orientation (YouTube, social media, etc.)Language and display text settingsPacing and animation stylesCustom video instructions (e.g., “include more charts” or “use cinematic transitions”)Bridging the Gap Between Raw Content and Polished VideoThe Own Narration feature is designed to unlock value from existing content libraries while providing precise control over messaging.When to use Own Narration:When a specific voice or tone is requiredWhen repurposing podcasts, webinars, or presentationsWhen exact wording mattersWhen adding a human presence through webcam recordingsFor users who prefer speed and automation, Golpo’s default AI narration workflow remains available, allowing full video creation from a simple text prompt.Expanding Golpo AI’s VisionWith this launch, Golpo AI continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven communication—focusing not just on generating content, but transforming how information is delivered and consumed.By combining human narration with AI-generated visuals, the platform bridges the gap between authenticity and automation, enabling teams to scale high-quality video production without traditional complexity or cost.About Golpo AIGolpo AI is an AI-powered platform that transforms prompts, documents, and recordings into high-quality explainer videos . Designed for educators, marketers, and enterprise teams, Golpo enables users to create engaging visual content in minutes—without requiring animation or video editing skills. For more information, visit: https://video.golpoai.com/

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